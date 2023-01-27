Watch: Fans taunt Ronaldo with 'Messi' chants during Al Nassr's defeat in Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo was greeted with Lionel Messi chants from Al-Ittihad fans during Al-Nassr's Saudi Super Cup game on Thursday.

Upon arriving at the King Fahd International Stadium for a Saudi Super Cup clash against Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr's new forward received a rather surprising reaction from the home crowd.

Ronaldo, who has been treated like a king since making the big-money move to the Middle East, was greeted by chants for his rival Messi.

🔥 جماهير الاتحاد تردد باسم اللاعب ( ميسي ) لحظة دخول لاعب فريق النصر ( كريستيانو رونالدو )#الاتحاد_النصر pic.twitter.com/WnYSswNClu— قصي نقادي (@Qusay_itfc) January 26, 2023

Ronaldo played against Messi last week in a friendly and is now settling into domestic action with Al-Nassr following his post-World Cup transfer.

CR7 will be in action again next Friday against Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.