Watch: Fans taunt Ronaldo with 'Messi' chants during Al Nassr's defeat in Saudi Super Cup
Ronaldo, who has been treated like a king since making the big-money move to the Middle East, was greeted by chants for his rival Messi.
Cristiano Ronaldo was greeted with Lionel Messi chants from Al-Ittihad fans during Al-Nassr's Saudi Super Cup game on Thursday.
Upon arriving at the King Fahd International Stadium for a Saudi Super Cup clash against Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr's new forward received a rather surprising reaction from the home crowd.
Ronaldo played against Messi last week in a friendly and is now settling into domestic action with Al-Nassr following his post-World Cup transfer.
CR7 will be in action again next Friday against Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.