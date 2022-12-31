Watch: Babar Azam ignores reporter's question, storms out of press conference after Pakistan's draw against New Zealand

Sports

Hindustan Times
31 December, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 12:15 pm

The entire scene was recorded on the cameras installed in the room, and the clip went viral on social media.

Hindustan Times
31 December, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 12:15 pm
Photo: PCB
Photo: PCB

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's press conference after the end of the first Test against New Zealand ended on a rather tense note, as a reporter seemingly became irritated at being ignored by the skipper.

After Babar was beginning to leave the presser room, the reporter shouted, "Ye koi tareeka nahi hain, yaha sawaal ke lie aapko ishaare kar rahe hain (This is not the way, I'm making repeated gestures to ask a question).

However, Babar gave a death stare to the journalist before the media manager turned off the microphone.

Watch:

Babar's reaction was seemingly in answer to an incident in a press conference a few days ago, when the reporter in question asked an unusually critical question to Nauman Ali, the side's spinner.

The reporter said that Nauman had "scored centuries with the ball" in a rather strongly-worded question; while the left-arm spinner had a calm response, it seems the tone of the question didn't go down well with Babar.

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand had ended in a draw after the visitors ended at 61/1 in the 138-run chase in Karachi. Babar had declared the Pakistan innings with an hour's play remaining in the Test; while the Kiwis made a fiery start to the innings, they eventually fell short even after a fiery start to the innings, as only 7.3 overs out of a maximum 15 could be bowled due to bad light.

Earlier in the game, Babar Azam had scored a brilliant century (161) as Pakistan put a strong score of 438 in the first innings. The Kiwis, however, came up with a strong reply as former captain Kane Williamson smashed an unbeaten double century to steer the side's score to a mammoth 612/9.

Pakistan, then, declared their second innings on 311/8 with Ish Sodhi picking six wickets for the Kiwis. Sarfaraz Ahmed scored an aggressive 53 after Imam-ul-Haq fell merely four runs short of his century. Saud Shakeel also scored a gritty unbeaten 55.

