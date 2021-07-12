Wasim Jaffer compares England Coach Gareth Southgate with Chak De India’s Kabir Khan after Euro 2020 final loss

One's team win is another team's misery. In this day and age of the internet and memes, it's worse for the team on the wrong side of the result. The Italy vs England Euro 2020 final result is no different as Gareth Southgate and his English side are being subjected to trolls after losing the final in the penalty shootout. Joining the bandwagon is former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who took a hilarious dig at the manager using a 'Chak de India' and Shahrukh Khan reference.

While taking to Twitter, Jaffer posted a collage of the famous Bollywood actor and the English gaffer, drawing parallels to their storyline. In the well-known movie, 'Chak de India', Khan plays the role of a Kabir Khan, the India women's hockey team coach. A former player for the men's team, the story is about Khan's redemption as he guided India to World Cup victory in the film after being ostracized by his fellow citizens for missing a potential match-winning penalty in his days.

The story, incidentally, is very similar to that of Southgate, as he had missed a crucial penalty in the English shirt during the Euro 1996 penalty shootout. Even in that case, his team lost. Years later, he came close to winning it as a coach but was denied in the penalty shootout in the final.

Jaffer's tweet was rightly captioned: "On if it was a Bollywood movie".

Italy became the Euro 2020 champions after defeating England 3-2 in a penalty shootout in the final. The much-anticipated game ended in a 1-1 tie, and Italy won the shootout 3-2. English players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and youngster Bukayo Saka missed penalty kicks as Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two in a row to take his team to the title.