Washington Sundar's 7/59 leaves Gavaskar red-faced

Legendary India cricketer and former captain Sunil Gavaskar has called Washington Sundar's inclusion for the ongoing second Test against New Zealand as an "inspired selection".

At the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma announced that Washington Sundar has come into the side in place of Kuldeep Yadav for the crucial second Test against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

There has been a lot of chatter surrounding Sundar's inclusion, but he has proved his naysayers wrong, by picking up his first fifer in Tests and registering his best figures in the longest format.

In the ongoing second Test, Washington Sundar has managed to get the better of capable batters like Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips. As soon as Sundar bowled Tim Southee, the off-spinner registered his first fifer in Tests.

Sunil Gavaskar, who was at the commentary at that time said, "What an inspired selection. He is picked in the XI because he can bat a little bit, bowl a little bit." The former India captain's words came on the same day when he had earlier criticised Sundar's inclusion, saying Kuldeep Yadav should have been played instead.

As soon as Gavaskar said this, the cameras panned to Gautam Gambhir, who was seen chatting with assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate.

Sundar produces delivery of the match to dismiss Rachin Ravindra

Earlier, Washington Sundar had probably produced the ball of the match as he bowled a ripper to get through the defence of Rachin Ravindra. The left-handed batter was going strong, but Sundar's phenomenal ball ended his 65-run knock.

Similarly, Sundar produced good deliveries to rattle the stumps of Tom Blundell, Tim Southee and Ajaz Patel. In the end, Sundar returned with his best Test figures to help India bundle out New Zealand for 259 in the first innings of the second Test.

Washington Sundar eventually returned with figures of 7-59 in 23.1 overs. From 179/3, New Zealand went to 259 all out, losing their last seven wickets for just 80 runs.

Earlier, before the beginning of the second Test between India and New Zealand, the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and Anil Kumble had questioned the inclusion of Washington Sundar into the playing XI.

"The selection of Washington Sundar tells me that the Indian team was worried about their batting. He is in not just because of his off-spin but because he can get more runs at the lower order. Yes, I think there has been a lot of talk about the number of left-handers in the New Zealand batting line-up but if I had to do that then I would have picked another guy like Kuldeep Yadav, who can turn the ball away from the left-haders. He's pretty hand with the bat as well. Obviously, not as heavy-scoring as Sundar," Gavaskar had said.

Even Murali Kartik said that he was surprised with the team management picking Sundar ahead of Kuldeep.

For the ongoing Test, India made three changes to their playing XI as the think tank brought in Akash Deep, Shubman Gill and Sundar, in place of Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul and Kuldeep.

New Zealand also made one change to their lineup as they brought in Mitchell Santner in place of an injured Matt Henry.

Earlier, New Zealand had defeated India by eight wickets in the opening Test of the series at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.