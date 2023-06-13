Warner showing good signs ahead of Ashes: Australia coach

Sports

Reuters
13 June, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 03:15 pm

Related News

Warner showing good signs ahead of Ashes: Australia coach

Khawaja had a forgettable test at The Oval, dismissed for a duck and 13, while Warner was caught behind for one after his promising first innings of 43.

Reuters
13 June, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 03:15 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has backed openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja to rebound in the Ashes after the pair managed only four runs in partnership during the World Test Championship final win over India.

Khawaja had a forgettable test at The Oval, dismissed for a duck and 13, while Warner was caught behind for one after his promising first innings of 43.

Australia struggled to score runs at the top of the order during the 2019 Ashes series, with Warner dismissed by Stuart Broad seven times and finishing with an average 9.50.

"I thought Davey moved well in the first innings (against India)," McDonald told Australian media.

"He got strangled down the leg side. You look at that, and you say 'a little bit of luck there and potentially that's a bigger score'.

"But the way he moved, the way he played is exactly what we want."

Khawaja was dropped after three tests in the 2019 Ashes but the stylish lefthander has piled on the runs since his recall to the squad for the Sydney test against England in January 2022.

"Uzzie's last two years speak for themselves. There's going to be failure points for any batters and he's had one," said McDonald.

"But it doesn't mean he's any less prepared."

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who retired from test cricket in September 2021, was added to the Ashes squad for the first two tests after spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the series.

McDonald said it would be a "challenge" for England to adjust their attack to fit Moeen.

"Mo hasn't played a red-ball game for an extended period of time. No doubt he'll be prepared - he's had a couple of weeks' notice," said McDonald.

"But I think Jack Leach really complemented that attack and his wicket-taking ability and the way Ben Stokes has used him has been a little more aggressive and has reaped some great rewards."

Cricket

David Warner / Australia Cricket Team / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Accent furniture pieces like lounge chairs accentuate soft furnishings, enhancing the vibe of summer.

Interior design tips: Summer decor ideas for home makeover

47m | Habitat
Currently, Shofik supplies three to 3.5 tonnes of rice every month and the demand is growing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Electric husking pedal: One small innovation, one big business for SOA Bangladesh

47m | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Solitary confinement of animals is the same as solitary confinement of humans'

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Watch your tone when you text me!

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

19h | TBS World
Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

1d | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

3d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'