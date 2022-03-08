Warner entertains Rawalpindi crowd with Punjabi dance moves on field

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 05:16 pm

Warner entertains Rawalpindi crowd with Punjabi dance moves on field

His Punjabi dance style came out from nowhere and kept the crowd on their toes in terms of entertainment.

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 05:16 pm
Warner entertains Rawalpindi crowd with Punjabi dance moves on field

Australian batter David Warner brought out his dance moves for the Rawalpindi crowd while fielding on the fifth day of the first Test. The left-hander has been active on social media in terms of making reels and his love for the subcontinent nations had been clearly visible as well. Warner played well in the first innings for Australia scoring a brisk 68 off 114 deliveries and hit 12 fours in the process.

Warner had a collection of dance moves for the fans and he started off with hip hop moves, then moved into some traditional moves. His Punjabi dance style came out from nowhere and kept the crowd on their toes in terms of entertainment. The 35-year-old looked like enjoying the visit to the subcontinent and the fans would expect a lot more like this out of him in the coming days as well.

Meanwhile, Pakistan managed to dismiss Australia early on the final day for 459 and took a lead of 17 runs in the first innings. The openers of the home side have done really well so far and have formed a brilliant partnership of nearly a double century stand for the first wicket in a quick time as well. Imam Ul Haq has been the aggressor of the two with 89 off 149 deliveries while Abdullah Shafique has moved onto 99 at the Tea Break on day five. Pakistan leads by 209 runs and it will be interesting to see if they look to declare with one more session to play in the Test.

Warner has a lot of fan following around the world and his recreation of Allu Arjun's hook step from the Srivalli song of Pushpa movie earned a lot of hearts as well. He will be part of the upcoming IPL season for the Delhi Capitals and was one of the steal buys for INR 6.25 Crores. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain will partner Prithvi Shaw at the top and it will certainly be one of the most destructive pairs in the cash-rich tournament this year.

