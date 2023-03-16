Warner to captain Delhi Capitals this season in the IPL in Pant's absence

Photo: IPL
Photo: IPL

Australia's David Warner will captain Delhi Capitals in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) as Rishabh Pant continues his recovery from a car accident, the team said on Thursday.

Pant underwent surgery in January after suffering multiple injuries in a horrific 30 December crash in which his car hit a central divider, flipped over and caught fire.

Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016 but was released by the franchise in 2021, after which he returned to Delhi, where he played from 2009 to 2013.

"Rishabh has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we're all going to miss having him around," Warner said in a team statement.

"I would like to thank the management for the faith and trust they've always shown in me.

"This franchise has always been home for me, and I couldn't be more excited to lead such a supremely talented bunch of players."

Australia opener Warner had a tough time in the recent test series in India, where he managed 26 runs in three innings and missed the last two matches after suffering concussion and fracturing his elbow in Delhi. India won the series 2-1.

Warner flew home after the injury but returned to India for the three-match one-day series beginning in Mumbai on Friday.

Delhi will begin their campaign for a first IPL title in an away game against Lucknow Super Giants on 1 April.

David Warner / Rishabh Pant / Indian Premier League

