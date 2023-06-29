Warner bats through pain to move closer to Sydney farewell

Sports

Reuters
29 June, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2023, 02:35 pm

Related News

Warner bats through pain to move closer to Sydney farewell

The Sydneysider announced this month that he would like to bring down the curtain on his test career in his hometown test against Pakistan but knew he would need runs in England to make sure he was still in the team come January.

Reuters
29 June, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2023, 02:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Australia opener David Warner took another decisive step towards securing his dream test exit early next year with a battling 66 against England in the opening innings of the second Ashes test at Lord's.

The Sydneysider announced this month that he would like to bring down the curtain on his test career in his hometown test against Pakistan but knew he would need runs in England to make sure he was still in the team come January.

Wednesday's innings was not only vital to Australia's cause as they seek to take a 2-0 lead in the series but his best return in England since August 2015 and only his second half century in his last 11 tests.

Coming after a 43 in the World Test Championship final and a 36 in the first test, Warner feels he is on an upwards trajectory in his batting form.

"I've felt in total control the last six to eight months with where my game is," he told reporters.

"I'm moving into the ball, my feet are moving. I've put in the hard work. I've really worked my backside off to have that trigger movement, to access the ball, or to be brave and come down into the line of the ball and try and put the bowlers off their line and lengths.

"I feel like everything I'm putting in in the nets is actually coming out there in the middle. I'm excited by it and I think if I can keep getting myself in and keep that momentum going with my feet, a big one could be around the corner."

The 88-ball Lord's innings helped Australia to a dominant 339 for five at the close of play and was achieved despite Warner struggling with another of the many hand injuries that have plagued him in recent years.

"It's copped a battering the last two games and in the nets, so it's little bit sore at the moment," he said.

"Bit of a bruise, but I'll just see how we go after the game and I think we'll examine it then. At the moment it's quite tender."

Cricket

David Warner / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

1d | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

2d | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

1d | TBS World
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

1d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

1d | TBS Stories
Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month