Warne state memorial to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 30

Sports

Reuters
10 March, 2022, 07:35 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 07:39 am

Related News

Warne state memorial to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 30

Warne died on Friday at the age of 52 while on holiday on the Thai island of Koh Samui. Local authorities said Warne died of a suspected heart attack and congenital disease. 

Reuters
10 March, 2022, 07:35 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 07:39 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A state memorial service for cricketing great Shane Warne will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the evening of March 30, the Premier of his home state Victoria announced on Wednesday.

Warne died on Friday at the age of 52 while on holiday on the Thai island of Koh Samui. Local authorities said Warne died of a suspected heart attack and congenital disease. 

His body remains in Bangkok awaiting a flight back to Melbourne, where he will be buried at a private family funeral ahead of the state service.

Victoria Premier Dan Andrews announced that the wider community would have the chance to mourn Australia's most prolific wicket taker at the 100,000-seater stadium in late March.

"There's nowhere in the world more appropriate to farewell Warnie than the 'G," Andrews Tweeted.

"Victorians will be able to pay tribute to Shane and his contribution (to) our state, and his sport, at a memorial service at the MCG on the evening of March 30th. Info and tickets will be available soon."

Tributes from across the world have continued to pour in for Warne since his death, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling him "one of our nation's greatest characters".

Born and bred in Melbourne, Warne took his 700th test wicket in front of a crowd of 89,155 at the MCG during the fourth Ashes test against England on Boxing Day, 2006.

The Victoria government announced at the weekend that the Great Southern Stand at the stadium, where his most passionate fans would once gather, would soon be renamed the S.K. Warne stand in his honour.

Cricket

Shane Warne / Cricket Australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh should optimise its energy consumption

Bangladesh should optimise its energy consumption

10h | Features
Only Putin and Russia could so effectively galvanise the West. Photo: Bloomberg

There is a West

18h | Panorama
There are hundreds of people dying on both sides and Russia is on the verge of taking Kyiv. Is a diplomatic solution still a possibility? Yes. Photo: Bloomberg

Five possible scenarios of how the Ukraine war may end

19h | Analysis
Photo: Bloomberg

Is Russia committing war crimes?

21h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

11h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

11h | Videos
Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

12h | Videos
Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market