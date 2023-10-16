Waqar tells Shaheen to copy Bumrah World Cup blueprint

Sports

AFP
16 October, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 09:42 pm

Related News

Waqar tells Shaheen to copy Bumrah World Cup blueprint

Pakistan legend Waqar Younis on Monday advised misfiring strike bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi to learn from India seamer Jasprit Bumrah if he wants to make an impact at the World Cup.

AFP
16 October, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 09:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pakistan legend Waqar Younis on Monday advised misfiring strike bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi to learn from India seamer Jasprit Bumrah if he wants to make an impact at the World Cup.

Pakistan legend Waqar Younis on Monday advised misfiring strike bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi to learn from India seamer Jasprit Bumrah if he wants to make an impact at the World Cup.

Shaheen is struggling with his pace and fitness and has been unimpressive in all three games at the World Cup where his four wickets have come at a cost of 139 runs.

"I don't know if there is a problem with his fitness," Waqar, who is India as a commentator, told AFP.

"The missing link in his bowling is discipline and he is over trying to get wickets.

"When you do the same thing again and again, like Shaheen is bowling to get his yorker going, then batsmen know that and they are ready for it."

Waqar suggested Shaheen should follow the example set by Bumrah who he described as a "top bowler."

The Indian spearhead is joint top wicket-taker in the World Cup with eight wickets at just 11.52.

New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner and fast bowler Matt Henry also have eight victims each.

India thumped Pakistan by seven wickets in Ahmedabad on Saturday, with Shaheen unable to help Pakistan defend a meagre 192-run target.

In contrast, Bumrah dismissed Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan with two well executed deliveries to finish with 2-19 in seven overs.

"Bumrah is creating pressure and his line is top of the off stump. He bowled so well against Pakistan and created pressure to get wickets," said Waqar.

Shaheen, 23, has been leading Pakistan's new-ball attack since taking 16 wickets in five World Cup games in the United Kingdom four years ago.

He has been likened to former great Wasim Akram who with 414 Test and 502 ODI wickets was regarded as one of the best left-arm pacers to have played cricket.

But former India allrounder Ravi Shastri blasted the comparison during the Pakistan-India match, saying: "Shaheen is no Wasim Akram", claiming that the Pakistan star is "not special."

Waqar believes that the absence of regular new-ball partner Naseem Shah -- ruled out of the World Cup with a shoulder injury -- may have had a detrimental effect on Shaheen's performances so far.

"Naseem is a good bowler and doesn't give many runs away," said Waqar of the 20-year-old.

"When Naseem creates pressure, batsmen take chances with other bowlers and they get wickets."

Waqar said Pakistan's bowling was "lacking discipline" at the World Cup where three games have yielded two wins and one loss.

"I don't think it's because of missing just one bowler, but it's because they are not keeping it simple."

Pakistan, who beat the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, next face Australia in Bengaluru on Friday.

"I don't know if there is a problem with his fitness," Waqar, who is India as a commentator, told AFP.

"The missing link in his bowling is discipline and he is over trying to get wickets.

"When you do the same thing again and again, like Shaheen is bowling to get his yorker going, then batsmen know that and they are ready for it."

Waqar suggested Shaheen should follow the example set by Bumrah who he described as a "top bowler."

The Indian spearhead is joint top wicket-taker in the World Cup with eight wickets at just 11.52.

New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner and fast bowler Matt Henry also have eight victims each.

India thumped Pakistan by seven wickets in Ahmedabad on Saturday, with Shaheen unable to help Pakistan defend a meagre 192-run target.

In contrast, Bumrah dismissed Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan with two well executed deliveries to finish with 2-19 in seven overs.

"Bumrah is creating pressure and his line is top of the off stump. He bowled so well against Pakistan and created pressure to get wickets," said Waqar.

Shaheen, 23, has been leading Pakistan's new-ball attack since taking 16 wickets in five World Cup games in the United Kingdom four years ago.

He has been likened to former great Wasim Akram who with 414 Test and 502 ODI wickets was regarded as one of the best left-arm pacers to have played cricket.

But former India allrounder Ravi Shastri blasted the comparison during the Pakistan-India match, saying: "Shaheen is no Wasim Akram", claiming that the Pakistan star is "not special."

Waqar believes that the absence of regular new-ball partner Naseem Shah -- ruled out of the World Cup with a shoulder injury -- may have had a detrimental effect on Shaheen's performances so far.

"Naseem is a good bowler and doesn't give many runs away," said Waqar of the 20-year-old.

"When Naseem creates pressure, batsmen take chances with other bowlers and they get wickets."

Waqar said Pakistan's bowling was "lacking discipline" at the World Cup where three games have yielded two wins and one loss.

"I don't think it's because of missing just one bowler, but it's because they are not keeping it simple."

Pakistan, who beat the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, next face Australia in Bengaluru on Friday.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi / Waqar Younis / Jasprit Bumrah / Pakistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

6h | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

9h | Habitat
Fish prices have increased sharply in local bazaars for the last several months. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Inside the 'fiery' fish market

11h | Panorama
'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

7h | TBS World
Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

9h | TBS World
The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

1d | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1d | TBS World