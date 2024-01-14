‘Wanted to say hello but Djokovic had DM'd me already': Kohli shares unheard tale about 'text buddy'

Re-joining the Indian squad for the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday, former India skipper Virat Kohli opened up about his lesser-known interaction with defending Australian Open 2024 champion - Novak Djokovic.

One of the finest batters in the history of the game, Kohli, was seen leaving for Indore from Mumbai ahead of the 2nd T20I between Rohit Sharma's Team India and Afghanistan yesterday. Kohli will lead India's batting charge in the series decider at Holkar Cricket Stadium. Rohit and Co. defeated the Rashid Khan-less side in Kohli's absence with six wickets in Mohali.

Speaking to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the eve of the 2nd T20I between India and Afghanistan, Kohli recalled his first interaction with Djokovic, aka his 'newest text buddy'. For the unversed, the record-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic recently gave Kohli a special mention in the lead-up to the Australian Open. Kohli, who has been in constant touch with the Serb, revealed that he first reached out to Djokovic through Instagram.

"When I saw Novak Djokovic's profile on Instagram and I pressed the message button organically - then I saw his message already on my DM (Direct Message) since then, we started talking to each other and sending wishes," Kohli said. The batting icon also said that he is looking forward to catching up with Djokovic over a cup of coffee in India. The ace cricketer also extended his best wishes to Djokovic for the first Grand Slam event of the 2023 season.

On the day Kohli is set to return to T20I cricket in Indore, Djokovic will kickstart his title defence at the Australian Open in Melbourne. Talking more about his camaraderie with the Serbian icon, Kohli said that Djokovic had shared a special message for him after the run-machine slammed his record-breaking 50th century at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup last year. "When I got 50th ODI Century, Novak Djokovic put a story, sent me a nice message as well so there is mutual admiration and respect - really nice to connect with global athletes," Kohli added.

Speaking to Sony Sports in the lead-up to the Australian Open 2024, Djokovic said that he and Kohli have been texting a little bit for a few years. However, the tennis and cricket icons never got the chance to meet in person. "It was really a privilege and honour to listen to him speak nicely about me and I obviously admire his career and achievement and everything he has done," Djokovic added.

In Kohli's absence, youngsters Tilak Varma, Dube, Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh showcased their talent as Rohit's Team India registered a 1-0 lead over the visitors at Mohali. Kohli can replace Shubman Gill as India's No.3 batter in the lineup. With Kohli returning to the fold, either Yashasvi Jaiswal or Gill can be benched for the 2nd T20I at Indore. Kohli scored 50 off 40 balls in his last T20I match.