‘Wanted to say hello but Djokovic had DM'd me already': Kohli shares unheard tale about 'text buddy'

Sports

Hindustan Times
14 January, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 12:34 pm

Related News

‘Wanted to say hello but Djokovic had DM'd me already': Kohli shares unheard tale about 'text buddy'

Virat Kohli shared his unheard tale about his newest ‘text buddy' Novak Djokovic, ahead of India's meeting with Afghanistan in Indore.

Hindustan Times
14 January, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 12:34 pm
‘Wanted to say hello but Djokovic had DM&#039;d me already&#039;: Kohli shares unheard tale about &#039;text buddy&#039;

Re-joining the Indian squad for the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday, former India skipper Virat Kohli opened up about his lesser-known interaction with defending Australian Open 2024 champion - Novak Djokovic. 

One of the finest batters in the history of the game, Kohli, was seen leaving for Indore from Mumbai ahead of the 2nd T20I between Rohit Sharma's Team India and Afghanistan yesterday. Kohli will lead India's batting charge in the series decider at Holkar Cricket Stadium. Rohit and Co. defeated the Rashid Khan-less side in Kohli's absence with six wickets in Mohali.

Speaking to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the eve of the 2nd T20I between India and Afghanistan, Kohli recalled his first interaction with Djokovic, aka his 'newest text buddy'. For the unversed, the record-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic recently gave Kohli a special mention in the lead-up to the Australian Open. Kohli, who has been in constant touch with the Serb, revealed that he first reached out to Djokovic through Instagram.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"When I saw Novak Djokovic's profile on Instagram and I pressed the message button organically - then I saw his message already on my DM (Direct Message) since then, we started talking to each other and sending wishes," Kohli said. The batting icon also said that he is looking forward to catching up with Djokovic over a cup of coffee in India. The ace cricketer also extended his best wishes to Djokovic for the first Grand Slam event of the 2023 season.

On the day Kohli is set to return to T20I cricket in Indore, Djokovic will kickstart his title defence at the Australian Open in Melbourne. Talking more about his camaraderie with the Serbian icon, Kohli said that Djokovic had shared a special message for him after the run-machine slammed his record-breaking 50th century at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup last year. "When I got 50th ODI Century, Novak Djokovic put a story, sent me a nice message as well so there is mutual admiration and respect - really nice to connect with global athletes," Kohli added.

Speaking to Sony Sports in the lead-up to the Australian Open 2024, Djokovic said that he and Kohli have been texting a little bit for a few years. However, the tennis and cricket icons never got the chance to meet in person. "It was really a privilege and honour to listen to him speak nicely about me and I obviously admire his career and achievement and everything he has done," Djokovic added.

In Kohli's absence, youngsters Tilak Varma, Dube, Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh showcased their talent as Rohit's Team India registered a 1-0 lead over the visitors at Mohali. Kohli can replace Shubman Gill as India's No.3 batter in the lineup. With Kohli returning to the fold, either Yashasvi Jaiswal or Gill can be benched for the 2nd T20I at Indore. Kohli scored 50 off 40 balls in his last T20I match.

Cricket

Virat Kohli / Novak Djokovic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

5h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama
Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

1h | Videos
House in the middle of the road!

House in the middle of the road!

2h | Videos
AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

16h | Videos
The most powerful passports in the world

The most powerful passports in the world

5h | Videos