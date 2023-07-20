Want to watch Messi's first Inter Miami match? You may have to pay over Tk1 crore 19 lakhs for a ticket!

Sports

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 04:35 pm

According to Vivid Seats, prices for Messi's MLS debut versus Charlotte on August 20 have risen roughly 900% since early June, when speculation emerged that Messi might be visiting the United States.

Want to watch Messi&#039;s first Inter Miami match? You may have to pay over Tk1 crore 19 lakhs for a ticket!

To see Lionel Messi make his US debut, you might need a salary as large as his.

According to a search on ticket reselling website Vivid Seats, tickets for his likely debut match for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup on Friday are selling for as high as one crore and 19 lakh taka ($110,000). That is one of the most costly ticket prices for an MLS team ever recorded.

Prices for certain seats skyrocketed when the football sensation officially signed with the Major League Soccer team on Saturday in a deal worth $50 to $60 million per year, according to reports.

Even said, there are significantly less expensive options for Friday's game. According to a Vivid Seats spokeswoman, the average ticket price is Tk53,851 ($487), and some fans are travelling over 700 miles to attend the match versus Mexican team Cruz Azul. Last year's League Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Barcelona cost roughly half as much.

According to Vivid Seats, prices for Messi's MLS debut versus Charlotte on August 20 have risen roughly 900% since early June, when speculation emerged that Messi might be visiting the United States. Ticket costs for Inter Miami, which is now last in the standings, have also increased by roughly 700% since then.

Messi, 36, is one of the most decorated athletes in history, having won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award seven times and being a member of Argentina's World Cup-winning team last year. According to various sources, his contract includes an option for partial ownership of the club as well as a cut of earnings from new customers to Apple TV's MLS Season Pass streaming programme.

Messi claimed he's "very excited" to be in Miami during an unveiling event on Sunday. "I come here with the same desire to compete, to win, and to help the club continue to grow," he told a raucous crowd.

"Messi mania" spreads beyond the playing field as well. Last week, Hard Rock Cafe debuted the "Messi Chicken Sandwich," a crispy Milanese-style fried chicken breast topped with melted provolone. The sandwich is currently available in the company's hotels and restaurants.
 

