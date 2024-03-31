Wanindu Hasaranga 'to skip IPL 2024', says SLC CEO

Sports

Hindustan Times
31 March, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 08:51 pm

Related News

Wanindu Hasaranga 'to skip IPL 2024', says SLC CEO

Wanindu Hasaranga didn't join the SRH camp ahead of the IPL season due to a left heel injury.

Hindustan Times
31 March, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 08:51 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka's leading spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga, will miss the 2024 Indian Premier League season due to a left heel injury, Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva stated on Sunday. Hasaranga was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the auction in December on his base price of INR 1.5 crore, following his release from Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Initially, it was reported that Hasaranga would be unavailable for 'at least a week'; however, the injury now seems more serious. Hasaranga recently featured in Sri Lanka's white-ball series against Bangladesh but a report from ESPNcricinfo stated that he did so while going through a substantial amount of pain.

During the six matches that he played in the limited-overs formats, Hasaranga claimed eight wickets, with six coming in the ODI series and two in the T20Is.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"He is not taking part in the IPL as he needs to do some rehabilitation after meeting the podiatrist. There's a swelling in the heel, and he has been playing with injections. So he has decided to get this issue sorted out before the World Cup and informed us of his decision to skip the IPL this year," Sri Lanka CEO Ashley de Silva told The Sunday Times.

The revelation from de Silva comes as a surprise, as the player's manager told Cricbuzz earlier this week that Hasaranga would join SRH "sooner rather than later."

"All I can say is he will definitely join the team," his manager had further said.

When asked whether low money was a reason behind not joining the SRH camp, Hasaranga's manager categorically denied the claim.

"If money was a factor, we could have enrolled for an INR 2 crore base price. Besides, fewer games mean less money. He has to take care of his ankle. He is also the captain of the national team," the manager had said.

Cricket

Wanindu Hasaranga / IPL 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

3h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

4h | Features
AWCH instils confidence among patients, drawing individuals from as far as remote regions like Bogura, Mymensingh and Panchagarh to choose the hospital for their childbirth needs. Photo: Courtesy

AWCH: Pioneering safe childbirth and improved healthcare in Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
Vermilion, a renowned fashion house in Dhaka, is trying to revive Mala shari under a project titled ‘Heritage’ to introduce traditional sharis to the new generation. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Mala shari will forever remain Mala shari': Reviving a wedding essential and cultural icon

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

1h | Videos
Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

2h | Videos
‘Bisht’ of Qatar and Saudi Arabia is made in Bogura

‘Bisht’ of Qatar and Saudi Arabia is made in Bogura

10m | Videos
What are the reasons behind RCB's failure in IPL?

What are the reasons behind RCB's failure in IPL?

3h | Videos