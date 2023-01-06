Walk in the park for Sylhet against Chattogram in BPL opener

TBS Report
06 January, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2023, 05:00 pm

Walk in the park for Sylhet against Chattogram in BPL opener

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Sylhet Strikers got off to a perfect start as they recorded a dominating eight-wicket win over a weak Chattogram Challengers at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur in the first game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023.

Sylhet was led by former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza on his return to competitive cricket after a long time and the talismanic leader marshaled his troops really well. The strikers got a massive net run rate boost as they finished the game with 45 balls to spare.

Chattogram Challengers had a horror start as they were reduced to 22 for three in the seventh over. The run rate remained low throughout the innings as the Sylhet bowlers were all over them. 

Only Chattogram's Afif Hossain (25 off 23) crossed the 20-run mark. Seven batters failed to register double-digit scores. 

Rejaur Rahman Raja was the pick of the bowlers with four for 14. Pakistan import Mohammad Amir gave away just seven off his quota of four overs and took two wickets. Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and Colin Ackermann got one each. 

The 90-run chase was a walk in the park for Sylhet Strikers. They lost Ackermann early but the 63-run partnership between Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan (27 off 21) almost sealed the deal for them. 

Sri Lanka spinner Malinda Pushpakumara got rid of Zakir but it was all too little too late for Hom's side. Mrittunjoy Chowdhury was impressive in his three-over spell where he got the wicket of Ackermann.

Shanto was unbeaten on 43 off 41 with the help of three fours and a six.

Comments

