Volkswagen to give green light for Audi, Porsche to enter F1

Sports

Reuters
02 April, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 03:19 pm

Related News

Volkswagen to give green light for Audi, Porsche to enter F1

Volkswagen declined to comment. The news was first reported by Business Insider.

Reuters
02 April, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 03:19 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Audi and Porsche owner Volkswagen is likely to give the green light for the two brands to make their entry into motor racing's Formula One at a meeting next week, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

"We will hopefully be able to communicate our intention to enter into Formula One then," one of the sources said, with the second adding there was a "good chance" of a positive decision.

Volkswagen declined to comment. The news was first reported by Business Insider.

There has long been talk of Audi and Porsche forming partnerships with existing Formula One teams, their most likely method of entry into the highest class of international racing.

Audi and McLaren denied reports last year that a partnership between the two brands had already been formed. 

Audi will offer around 500 million euros ($556.30 million) for McLaren, one source said, while Porsche intends to establish a long-term partnership with racing team Red Bull starting in several years' time.

Volkswagen has not previously been involved in Formula One but has worked with Red Bull, notably in the world rally championship.

McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown told Reuters the Formula One team was "definitely not for sale" and not looking for further equity partners.

McLaren use Mercedes engines but that could change when the sport introduces a new power unit in 2026.

Brown said there had been some "very preliminary" conversations with VW in the past but nothing agreed.

"If they decide (to come in) then there's a conversation to be had but at this point we don't want to have any conversations until we know someone is committed to the sport," he added.

A source told Reuters in November that Volkswagen's ultimate decision will rest on whether Formula One follows through on its plans to switch to synthetic fuels by 2026 and on McLaren's progress regarding electrification of its vehicles.

Volkswagen has invested the most of any global carmaker by far in electric vehicle production and batteries in an attempt to clean up its image from the Dieselgate emissions scandal and remain in line with governmental carbon reduction targets.

The decision comes as Volkswagen grapples with uncertainty over the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on its finances, which will also be discussed at next Thursday's meeting.

Russia calls its actions a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it says are dangerous nationalists.

Others

Audi / Porsche / Volkswagen / F1 / Formula 1 / Formula One / Formula One F1

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Imran Khan has been posturing himself as an &#039;anti-West&#039; leader. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: Why is Imran Khan blaming the West for his downfall?

2h | Panorama
While Bangladesh abstained from voting in the first UNGA resolution on Ukraine, it voted in favour in the second one. Photo: Reuters

How is Bangladesh handling the Ukraine crisis?

6h | Panorama
Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

1d | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Products made from yielding materials are going abroad

Products made from yielding materials are going abroad

1h | Videos
Hubble telescope spots most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots most distant star on record

2h | Videos
Bruce Willis to retire after diagnosed with Aphasia

Bruce Willis to retire after diagnosed with Aphasia

5h | Videos
Floating bridge in Satkhira's Pratapnagar to the rescue

Floating bridge in Satkhira's Pratapnagar to the rescue

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh