Vitesse players donate salaries to campaign to save club

Sports

Reuters
04 May, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 12:14 pm

Desperate Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem have turned to crowdfunding in a bid to retain the club's license to play in next season's first division and raised over one million euros by Friday, with the club's players donating their salaries to the cause.

Vitesse did not appeal the sanction but face a race against time to retain their license to compete at a professional level next season.

Reports in the Netherlands say they have until the next license committee meeting on May 17 to meet certain criteria, with debts of 18.9 million euros ($20.35 million).

The club does not have to raise that amount, but must prove they have a sustainable plan for the future.

"Donations are coming in from every nook and cranny," Vitesse captain Marco van Ginkel told the club's website. "Of course, we as a group cannot lag behind.

"That is why we have all decided to make a salary sacrifice to the club. We also hope to make a nice contribution. On to the two million!"

