Virat Kohli welcomes second child with Anushka Sharma

Former India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Tuesday announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy, named Akaay.

Kohli made the big announcement on his social media handle and requested for privacy during this moment.

"With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!" read the post on Instagram.

"We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."