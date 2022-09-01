Virat Kohli receives special gift from Hong Kong team after Asia Cup match

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli made a much-needed return to run-scoring on Wednesday as he smashed an unbeaten half-century (59* off 44 deliveries) against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022. Kohli, batting at no.3, forged an unbeaten 98-run stand alongside Suryakumar Yadav (68*), as India put a strong score of 192/2. The side eventually restricted Hong Kong to 152/5 to secure a 40-run victory in the game.

Kohli may not be at his best over the past few months, but the 33-year-old batter continues to remain an inspiration for many budding cricketers around the world – and it was validated again on Wednesday when after the game, he was at the receiving end of a special gesture from the Hong Kong players. The team gifted Kohli with a national team jersey with a heartwarming message for the Indian cricketer.

"Thank you for inspiring a generation. We stand with you. There are many incredible days ahead. With strength, with love, Team Hong Kong," the message said. Kohli posted the picture of the jersey on his official Instagram profile, writing, "Thank you @hkcricket. This gesture is truly humbling and very very sweet."

Kohli made a return to international cricket after over a month's break, during which he skipped India's limited-overs tours to West Indies and Zimbabwe. His first game after comeback was against Pakistan last Sunday, where the 33-year-old batter scored 35 off 34 deliveries. His innings helped soften the impact of early blow in the innings when KL Rahul was dismissed on first-ball duck in the first over.

In the second game against Hong Kong, Kohli arrived after the early wicket of captain Rohit Sharma (21 off 13 balls), and even as he began slowly, the former India captain eventually picked pace alongside Suryakumar Yadav whose blitzkrieg was largely the reason behind India posting a strong 190+ score in the game.

Kohli also rolled his arm over during Hong Kong's run-chase, bowling the 17th over of the innings. He conceded six runs in the over.

The batter will be next seen in action when India returns to the field on September 4 for their first game of the Super Four stage. The side will meet the winner of the match between Hong Kong and Pakistan, that takes place on September 2.