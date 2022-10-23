Virat Kohli 'lost for words' after Melbourne masterclass against Pakistan

Sports

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 06:52 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Virat Kohli produced an emphatic display with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 82 to take India to a 4-wicket win in their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan in Melbourne. 

Kohli started slow with just 15 off 23 but finished the game terrifically well and it was a well-calculated innings. Kohli's 82* against Pakistan reminded everyone of his another 82* against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final in Mohali.

"It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik [Pandya] believed we could do it, if we stayed till the end," said Kohli.

India needed 16-an-over in the final three overs and in the end they needed exactly 16 to win off the final over. Kohli hit two sixes off Haris Rauf in the penultimate over to take India closer and was pumped up as ever.

"When Shaheen [Afridi] bowled from the pavilion end, that's when we decided to take him down. Haris [Rauf] is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. [Mohammad] Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts. The first one was back of a hand slower ball [the one over long-on]," Kohli dissected the chase.

Kohli termed this innings as his finest in T20 cricket and rightly so.

"Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys [fans] kept backing me and I am grateful for your support," he concluded.

