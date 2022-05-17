Virat Kohli could be invited to play T20 league in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir

Sports

Hindustan Times
17 May, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 07:24 pm

Related News

Virat Kohli could be invited to play T20 league in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir

It is to be noted that India's male cricketers are not allowed to play any league cricket outside the IPL – be it the Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Super League, or the Bangladesh Premier League. However, over the last couple of years, India's female cricketers have been allowed to play the Big Bash League with star players Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and more participating in the BBL and their franchises.

Hindustan Times
17 May, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 07:24 pm
Virat Kohli could be invited to play T20 league in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has shown interest to have Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli take part in a T20 tournament, modelled after the Indian Premier League, in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Latif, who was recently appointed the competition's Director of Cricket Operations, echoed the tournament president Arif Malik's sentiments that Kohli should be invited for the second edition of the tournament.

"We should send an invitation to Virat Kohli but the decision to play lies with the player," said Latif while in communication with Dawn News. "I had also advised [Najam] Sethi to send invitations to all cricket boards including BCCI for PSL."

On similar lines, Malik had earlier shown a keen inclination towards inviting Kohli to play the tournament but insisted that it is entirely up to the former India captain whether he wants to take part in it or not. Malik was also open to the idea of Kohli attending the tournament not specifically as a player but in any other capacity if he wanted to.

"We have a clear-cut message for across the border. We want to do everything peacefully and keeping that in mind, we are writing a letter to Virat Kohli. He is one of the great players and now even players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi are in the ICC rankings. When we talk about peace, all the guys should be on the same page," Malik said on Facebook.

"We recently saw that [Mohammad] Rizwan gave a very positive message that cricket should be beyond everything. This is why we are writing a letter to Virat Kohli. Either he can come and play or at least attend one or two matches. It is up to him whether he wants to be a part of the tournament as a player or as a chief guest. We want to bring people of both sides together so that we can spread the message of peace."

It is to be noted that India's male cricketers are not allowed to play any league cricket outside the IPL – be it the Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Super League, or the Bangladesh Premier League. However, over the last couple of years, India's female cricketers have been allowed to play the Big Bash League with star players Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and more participating in the BBL and their franchises.

Cricket

Virat Kohli / India-Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

8h | Panorama
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The United House: Living and working inside nature

8h | Habitat
Pcycle team members at a waste management orientation event. Photo: Courtesy

Pcycle: Turning waste from bins into beautiful crafts

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

9h | Videos
The mystery behind Pyramid

The mystery behind Pyramid

10h | Videos
Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

21h | Videos
Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

4
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives