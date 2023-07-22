Virat Kohli century headlines attritional day 2 in Port of Spain

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja both managed to sail past the milestones they were close to at the end of Day 1. Jadeja scored his 19th Test half century before which Kohli scored his 29th century.

Their partnership was worth 159 runs when Kohli was run out on 121 off 206 balls. India continued their dominance even after Jadeja was later dismissed on 61 off 152 with Ravichandran Ashwin coming in and continuing on his fantastic batting record against the West Indies.

Ashwin was the last man to fall, scoring 56 off 78 and his wicket also signalled the end of the second session as well the Indian innings.

The visitors were all out for 438.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul then got the West Indies off to an attritional start, ensuring that they don't lose a wicket for much of the session.

But the latter ended up falling to Ravindra Jadeja after which debutant Kirk McKenzie made a fluent start to his innings. The West Indies ended the day on 86/1, trailing India by 352 runs.