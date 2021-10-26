The viral 'disappointed cricket fan' is finally happy now that Pakistan beat India T20 WC

A two-second gif started it, and two years later, he’s become an iconic meme and an Internet legend known by the name ‘Disappointed Pakistani cricket fan.’

The viral &#039;disappointed cricket fan&#039; is finally happy now that Pakistan beat India T20 WC

"Every dog has its day" - this is how the old proverb goes. But in modern times, you probably could rephrase that as "every meme has its day". Late on Sunday evening, a first of many kinds happened - Pakistan beat India for the first time ever in the Twenty20 World Cup. For Pakistan fans, this win was a big one - India and Pakistan have always been arch-rivals when it has come to cricket, and this victory is big since it sets a precedence for something that has never happened before. While there is no doubt that everyone in Pakistan will be cheering on their national side, there appeared to be no one happier than Muhammad Sarim Akhtar.

On June 12, 2019, two things happened in the cricket world: Pakistan lost against Australia, and a legendary Internet meme 'Disappointed Pakistani cricket fan' was born. With hands-on his hips and disappointment written all over his face, the fan had perfectly summed up Pakistan's slipped opportunity to win the match. A two-second gif started it, and two years later, he's become an iconic meme and an Internet legend known by the name 'Disappointed Pakistani cricket fan.'

Muhammad Sarim Akhtar, the man behind the meme earlier this year had up on what its been like to be recognized as the meme. While Akhtar's reaction was genuine, he realized after the match was over when an interviewer came over, that he had gone viral.

"It was just a straightforward catch," he said. "It was really disappointing to see it happen right in front of me getting dropped. It probably showed all over my face.

"I could see it land on his hand and then he dropped it, so it was really disappointing to see it happen right in front of me. And I couldn't say anything because he had just come off a family tragedy, so I didn't shout at him."

Two years later, it still retains its cult status. But after Sunday's win, Sarim Akhtar, the man in the meme, couldn't stop smiling. Posting a photo on his Twitter, Akhtar shared a photo of him in a Pakistan jersey - holding up a victory sign, and smiling wide.

He has praised the Pakistani cricket team for their fantastic win over India, which came after Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan came together for an unbeaten 152-run partnership.

They methodically hunted down India's target with 10 wickets to spare and 13 balls left at Dubai International Cricket Stadium over the weekend.

The win brought an end to a near three-decade Indian domination of Pakistan on the cricket pitch, which goes to show why this is such a history-making moment for the country.

