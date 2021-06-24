Vintage Ashraful recreates old magic; helps Sk Jamal beat Abahani

Mohammad Ashraful's scintillating knock of unbeaten 72 helped Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Abahani Ltd by six wickets in a Super League clash of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League on Thursday. Abahani are now placed second in the points table with 11 wins out of 15 matches. Table-toppers Prime Bank have won 11 out of 14.

Chasing a challenging target of 174, Sheikh Jamal were staring down the barrel after losing Shykat Ali and Imrul Kayes early. But it was veteran Mohammad Ashraful who anchored the chase brilliantly and kept the scoreboard moving.

Ashraful put on 69 off 43 with Nasir Hossain for the third wicket. Nasir played a significant knock of 36 off 22 balls. Skipper Nurul Hasan continued to dazzle and kept his team in the chase. When he got out scoring 36 off 22 balls, Sheikh Jamal required 33 off 23 balls. Nurul struck one four and three sixes.

Mohammad Ashraful looked settled right from the start. The 36-year old timed the ball excellently and looked in complete control. Ashraful picked up his first fifty of the ongoing DPL and remained unbeaten on 72 off 48 balls.

Sheikh Jamal went past Abahani's total with nine balls to spare thanks to a superb cameo from Ziaur Rahman. The right-hander scored 22 off nine balls with the help of two fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Abahani Ltd posted 173 for seven batting first. Liton Das, who missed out on the group stage of the tournament due to injury, starred with the bat for Abahani.

His knock of 70 off 51 contained eight fours and a six. Naim Sheikh, opening the innings, scored an aggressive 42 off 28. For Sheikh Jamal, leg-spinner Minhajul Abedin Afridi bowled exceedingly well, picking up two wickets for 25 runs.

Mohammad Ashraful was named player of the match for his match-winning knock.