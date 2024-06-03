Vinicius Jr named Champions League player of the season

Brazilian forward Vinicius scored six goals and made five assists in Real's victorious campaign, including the second in the 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley on Saturday.

Vinicius Junior was Monday named by UEFA chiefs as Champions League player of the season after spearheading Real Madrid to European glory, with teammate Jude Bellingham picking up the young player award.

Brazilian forward Vinicius scored six goals and made five assists in Real's victorious campaign, including the second in the 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley on Saturday.

Victory meant Real were crowned European champions for a record-extending 15th time.

"I'm very happy to be able to win another Champions League with this club, which has given me so much," 23-year-old Vinicius said.

England midfielder Bellingham was named as the Champions League young player of the season after his dazzling first campaign with the Spanish giants.

The 20-year-old scored four goals and provided five assists in the Champions League for Real, who also won the Spanish league title.

"I can't put it into words," he said. "It's the best night of my life. It's got to be up there in terms of the perfect season."

Football

Vinicious Jr / UEFA Champions League

