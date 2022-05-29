Vinicius, Courtois help Real edge out Liverpool for 14th European crown

Real Madrid have won the Champions League for the 14th time after beating Liverpool 1-0 on Saturday night.

Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior scored the only goal of the game at the Stade de France in Paris, France. Liverpool were unable to beat Thibaut Courtois in the Real net — the Belgian goalkeeper had a remarkable game.

The game was marred by chaos pre-match outside the stadium. The match, scheduled for a kick-off at 9pm local time was delayed until 9.36pm. Footage and photographs from outside of the ground showed Liverpool fans being pepper-sprayed as they were held up at fences and gates.

After the game finally kicked off, Liverpool had the better of the opening stages but were unable to beat the impressive Courtois.

Just before half-time, Karim Benzema had a goal ruled out for offside. The French striker was ahead of goalkeeper Alisson and the final touch before the ball reached him was judged to have come from Fede Valverde, with the video assistant referee agreeing with the on-field call.

Real Madrid were significantly better after the break. In the 59th minute, Vinicius struck at the back post after an excellent cross from Fede Valverde.

Liverpool had chances, but Real managed to hold out and pull off the win to capture Europe's elite club competition again. Their 14 trophies in the competition is double the next closest, AC Milan.