Vinicius, Courtois help Real edge out Liverpool for 14th European crown

Sports

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 03:45 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 04:08 am

Related News

Vinicius, Courtois help Real edge out Liverpool for 14th European crown

Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior scored the only goal of the game at the Stade de France in Paris, France. Liverpool were unable to beat Thibaut Courtois in the Real net — the Belgian goalkeeper had a remarkable game.

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 03:45 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 04:08 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid have won the Champions League for the 14th time after beating Liverpool 1-0 on Saturday night.

Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior scored the only goal of the game at the Stade de France in Paris, France. Liverpool were unable to beat Thibaut Courtois in the Real net — the Belgian goalkeeper had a remarkable game.

The game was marred by chaos pre-match outside the stadium. The match, scheduled for a kick-off at 9pm local time was delayed until 9.36pm. Footage and photographs from outside of the ground showed Liverpool fans being pepper-sprayed as they were held up at fences and gates.

After the game finally kicked off, Liverpool had the better of the opening stages but were unable to beat the impressive Courtois.

Just before half-time, Karim Benzema had a goal ruled out for offside. The French striker was ahead of goalkeeper Alisson and the final touch before the ball reached him was judged to have come from Fede Valverde, with the video assistant referee agreeing with the on-field call.

Real Madrid were significantly better after the break. In the 59th minute, Vinicius struck at the back post after an excellent cross from Fede Valverde.

Liverpool had chances, but Real managed to hold out and pull off the win to capture Europe's elite club competition again. Their 14 trophies in the competition is double the next closest, AC Milan.

Football

real madrid / Vinicious Jr / Thiabaut Courtois

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Women voluntarily joined the peaceful procession and protested by wearing clothing of their own choice. Photo: Trishia Nashtaran

The unhealthy obsession with what women wear

4h | Panorama
Illustration: Freepik

Bangladesh is on the verge of destigmatising menstruation

9h | Features
Photo: Collected

The death of Davos?

15h | Panorama
A male Baya Weaver beating wings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baya Weavers weave: ‘Must be witnessed to be fully credited’

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Attorney General's suggestion to reduce case clutter

Attorney General's suggestion to reduce case clutter

9h | Videos
Russian forces take Liman city of Ukraine

Russian forces take Liman city of Ukraine

9h | Videos
JU food prices spike, students suffer

JU food prices spike, students suffer

9h | Videos
5% tax on poultry farmers earning above Tk10 lakh

5% tax on poultry farmers earning above Tk10 lakh

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh