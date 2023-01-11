Vince McMahon reportedly sells WWE to Saudi Arabia, Stephanie McMahon resigns from company

Sports

Hindustan Times
11 January, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 07:53 pm

Related News

Vince McMahon reportedly sells WWE to Saudi Arabia, Stephanie McMahon resigns from company

Hindustan Times
11 January, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 07:53 pm
Vince McMahon with daughter Stephanie (WWE). Photo: Hindustan Times
Vince McMahon with daughter Stephanie (WWE). Photo: Hindustan Times

In a big development, reports on Wednesday morning stated that American professional wrestling promotion WWE is being sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The reports emerged hours after Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company and her father Vince McMahon returning as the Chairman of the Board.

As reported by DAZN pro wrestling reporter Steven Muehlhausen, Vince, who is also the controlling shareholder of WWE, made the business to get the company off the public stock market and once again being a private business.

WWE is the biggest professional wrestling company with broadcasting deals all over the world. As per a CNN report, the company went public in August 3, 1999. It was previously owned by the McMahon family.

Meanwhile, the news of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia shouldn't come as a surprise as Vince had made his intentions clear that he would sell the company after his return.

Vince had resigned as the WWE chairman in July last year, after reports surfaced that WWE had launched an investigation against him for sexual misconducts. As per The Wall Street Journal, Vince had paid over $12 million to four women associated with the company to cover up claims of sexual misconduct and infidelity for over 16 years.

Earlier this morning, Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her position as co-CEO of WWE. She was also the chairwoman of the company until her father returned last Friday. Stephanie shared co-CEO duties with Nick Khan, who at the moment is the sole CEO of WWE.

Meanwhile, Stephanie's husband and WWE legend Paul "Triple H" Levesque will continue his role in the company. The Game is the chief content officer of WWE since Vince retired as the chairman last year.

 

Top News / World+Biz

WWE / Vince McMahon / Stephanie McMahon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

52m | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

14h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

1h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index