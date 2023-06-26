Video of Dhoni playing Candy Crush goes viral

Turns out, cricketer MS Dhoni is among those who love playing the game. Now, a video of him playing Candy Crush on his tablet aboard an IndiGo flight was shared on Twitter. As expected, it has gone viral online, so much so that the hashtag Candy Crush started trending on Twitter along with MS Dhoni.

Almost all of us have played Candy Crush, matching colourful candies and trying to complete challenging levels. What's remarkable is that even after so many years, the love for Candy Crush remains intact for many. 

Turns out, cricketer MS Dhoni is among those who love playing the game. Now, a video of him playing Candy Crush on his tablet aboard an IndiGo flight was shared on Twitter. As expected, it has gone viral online, so much so that the hashtag Candy Crush started trending on Twitter along with MS Dhoni.

"MS Dhoni - the crowd favourite," wrote Twitter user Mufaddal Vohra while sharing a video on Twitter. The video opens to show an IndiGo air hostess walking up to MS Dhoni. She presents him with a delightful assortment of chocolates and sweets, accompanied by a thoughtful note. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is spotted playing Candy Crush on his tablet. Towards the end, the air hostess briefly converses with the cricket legend before resuming her duties.

The video, since being shared on 25 June, has accumulated 1 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The video has also collected a flurry of comments.

"Lol playing candy crush and eating candy," posted an individual. Another added, "Dhoni is my all time favourite Cricket player." "Dhoni playing Candy Crush," expressed a third. A fourth, "The man! The myth! The legend! Travelling in Economy class."

 

