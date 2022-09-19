'Victory or defeat is in God's hands. But believe us, we will not make any mistakes in our efforts': Sanjida Akhter's inspiring message before Saff final

Sports

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 12:27 pm

'Victory or defeat is in God's hands. But believe us, we will not make any mistakes in our efforts': Sanjida Akhter's inspiring message before Saff final

"I live near the hill tracts. I have seen their struggles, and the unyielding attitude of the poor and hardworking rural people closely. In the final, we will not be fighting in the character of a footballer, there will be a fighting team of eleven, many of whom have come so far by losing their father, taking the last possessions of their mother, selling their sister's ornaments, many of them being the only source of income for the family."

&#039;Victory or defeat is in God&#039;s hands. But believe us, we will not make any mistakes in our efforts&#039;: Sanjida Akhter&#039;s inspiring message before Saff final

Bangladesh are all set to face Nepal in the Saff Women's Championship 2022 final today. Before the final, attacking midfielder Sanjida Akhter sent an inspiring message to the whole country and the team.

"We still listen to Bangladesh's supremacy in the 2003 Saff. That is regarded as the pinnacle of our football. Now it's our time to win it. Every member of our team is eager to win the trophy," Sanjida wrote on her Facebook. 

She said that the team wants to win the trophy for everyone who has supported them through thick and thin in their journey. 

"We want to win this for all the dreamers who are willing to embrace this dream of ours. We would like to repay their absolute support," she added. 

"We don't need a champions' parade on a bus. But we want to win this for those who have helped us break the social barriers and touch the green grass. This success of ours may help us to get some new Sabina, Krishna, and Maria. I want to make this road for the upcoming generation easier."

Sanjida further said that the players will not only be in the character of a footballer on the pitch, rather they will be playing as a team of eleven warriors. 

"I live near the hill tracts. I have seen their struggles, and the unyielding attitude of the poor and hardworking rural people closely. In the final, we will not be fighting in the character of a footballer, there will be a fighting team of eleven, many of whom have come so far by losing their father, taking the last possessions of their mother, selling their sister's ornaments, many of them being the only source of income for the family."

"We are used to fighting the battle of life. We will fight till the last minute for South Asian supremacy. Victory or defeat is in God's hands. But believe us, we will not make any mistakes in our efforts, inshallah. Pray for us," she concluded.

Sabina and Co have been in terrific form in the ongoing Saff Women's Championship. They started the campaign as one of the favourites to play in the final. But the way the Bangladesh women's team has dominated the competition is truly remarkable. 

Bangladesh have scored a whopping 20 goals and conceded zero in the four matches they've played so far. Their dominating 3-0 triumph over a strong Indian side was an indication that they are a team to beat. This was India's first-ever defeat in the tournament's history before losing to the hosts Nepal in the semifinal. The girls in Red and Green eventually finished the group stage by finishing first with three wins. 

Their 8-0 thumping over Bhutan in the semifinal was the second biggest margin of victory in the ongoing competition.

The match will take place at the Dasharath Stadium at 5:15 pm (BST).

