Veteran cricket coach Zafrul Ehsan passes away

Veteran cricket coach Zafrul Ehsan died on Tuesday morning at the age of 60 after a one and a half-year battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a type of blood cancer.

Ehsan, who had been active in the cricketing circuit for four decades, joined the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in 2006.

He served as the head coach and the batting coach of the Men's High Performance (HP) team between 2015 and 2022.

Ehsan worked as the head coach of the Bangladesh Women's team and the Men's U-19 team and the batting coach of the Men's A team at different points of time.

He was part of the coaching staff in domestic tournaments like the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) and National Cricket League (NCL).