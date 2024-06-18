Veteran cricket coach Zafrul Ehsan passes away

Sports

TBS Report
18 June, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 01:30 pm

Related News

Veteran cricket coach Zafrul Ehsan passes away

Ehsan, who had been active in the cricketing circuit for four decades, joined the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in 2006.

TBS Report
18 June, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 01:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Veteran cricket coach Zafrul Ehsan died on Tuesday morning at the age of 60 after a one and a half-year battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a type of blood cancer.

Ehsan, who had been active in the cricketing circuit for four decades, joined the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in 2006.

He served as the head coach and the batting coach of the Men's High Performance (HP) team between 2015 and 2022.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ehsan worked as the head coach of the Bangladesh Women's team and the Men's U-19 team and the batting coach of the Men's A team at different points of time.

He was part of the coaching staff in domestic tournaments like the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) and National Cricket League (NCL).

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Board / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Duniya Jahan/TBS

Are you really a mind reader or simply a decoder of social cues?

21h | Features
Hasan Ahmed, a CNG driver from the remote village of Moulvibazar, makes Vlogs on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok. Photo: Courtesy

How a 24-year-old Moulvibazar CNG driver made over Tk20,000 from social media

23h | Features
With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

2d | Wheels
Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

1d | Videos
Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

17h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

1d | Videos
Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

19h | Videos