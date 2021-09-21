Veteran cricket coach and writer Jalal Chowdhury passes away

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 12:05 pm

He died at a hospital in the capital this morning at around 11 am.

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Veteran cricket coach and renowned cricket writer Jalal Ahmed Chowdhury is no more. He died at a hospital in the capital this morning at around 11 am.

Debabrata Pal, general secretary of the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), confirmed the news of Jalal Ahmed Chowdhury's death.

Jalal Ahmed was suffering from lung infection and respiratory problems. He was first admitted to the hospital in early September. However, he returned home after undergoing treatment. But on September 14, he started to feel unwell again and was brought to the hospital. 

But his condition worsened and was put on a ventilator on Friday night.

The eminent cricket coach lived alone in a flat in Azimpur in the capital.

Jalal was a domestic cricketer during the 70s and 80s. He played for several clubs.

As a coach, he inspired many youngsters to take up cricket. Bangladesh ODI cricket team captain Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu was a student of Jalal Ahmed Chowdhury. Mohammad Ashraful and Tushar Imran of recent times are his disciples.

Apart from playing and coaching, Jalal Chowdhury has also left his mark in sports journalism. He was the general secretary of the Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association, an organization of professional sports journalists in the country. His writing skills in both Bengali and English were remarkable.

He wrote for many Bengali and English newspapers and magazines.

 

