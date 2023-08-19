'Very, very smart': Tuchel toasts Kane's 'impressive' Bayern debut

Sports

AFP
19 August, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 12:56 pm

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel lavished praise on English striker Harry Kane after his Bundesliga debut ended in a 4-0 away win at Werder Bremen on Friday.

Tuchel, who was instrumental in bringing the England captain to Munich, lauded the striker who scored one and set up another in his first Bundesliga match.

"He had a constant influence," the former Chelsea manager said, "he's simply very, very smart."

"He knows what he's doing and he's unbelievably precise."

Kane laid on a goal for Leroy Sane after just three minutes, before getting on the scoresheet himself midway through the second half to wrap up the win.

"Also in training, the style and way in which he does things on the field, how much desire he has to training, how much pleasure he shows and the quality that he has, it's absolutely top, he's impressive."

Kane arrived as both Tottenham and England's top goalscorer but Tuchel said the striker's creativity and link-play shone through.

"He makes every player around him better because of his awareness.

"It was a very, very good debut."

Kane, who was subbed off to applause with five minutes remaining, said he had a "very happy start to the new season with his new club."

"The early goal obviously helped" Kane said, admitting "we could have played a few actions to decide the game earlier."

"We defended better. The clean sheet also makes me very happy."

Up until signing with Munich on Saturday, Kane had spent his entire career at Tottenham.

The England captain said during the week his desire to win trophies was the main reason he made the switch.

