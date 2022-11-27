'Very much alive': Costa Rica kept the faith, says coach Suarez

Sports

Reuters
27 November, 2022, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 11:36 pm

Related News

'Very much alive': Costa Rica kept the faith, says coach Suarez

Costa Rica claimed a surprise 1-0 victory in Group E at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, putting a huge dent in Japan's hopes of reaching the last 16.

Reuters
27 November, 2022, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 11:36 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez said they were not dead following the hammering by Spain in their opening World Cup match, and they are still very much alive after their last-gasp victory over Japan on Sunday.

Costa Rica claimed a surprise 1-0 victory in Group E at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, putting a huge dent in Japan's hopes of reaching the last 16.

"I need to value and appreciate what my players have done to get this result," Suarez told a news conference.

"We had to face many challenges. However, we firmly believed and wanted to do things well to be 100% committed to our country to play well against an opponent such as Japan.

"Yes, we won against Japan, but we must emphasise that we won against this (particular) national team of Japan. They are playing so well during this World Cup and this is something that needs to be appreciated greatly."

Japan pulled off a stunning 2-1 comeback victory over Germany and were expected to beat a Costa Rica side who were demolished 7-0 by Spain in their opener.

"We weren't dead yesterday and we are still very much alive today, and we have to think about the next match on Thursday," Suarez said.

"We will have to play (against Germany) with the same pressure as in the past two games. But we are well alive, no one can forget about us just yet - we can still dream."

Victory over Japan, however, did not entirely erase the pain of their poor start.

"We were aware of what happened against Spain," the coach continued.

"I won't tell you what happened in the locker room, but we were very well aware of the situation. It was very painful for every one of us. Imagine coming to a World Cup and then losing in that way... It's not something that you adjust to easily.

"In the last few days, we worked much more than usual to get a victory today."

The fate of Costa Rica will be decided in their last group match, which is likely to be crucial for Germany as well.

"Today I still believe that basically we need to focus on how we prepare for the game on Thursday, make sure that the boys train the best they can - that's an important step," Suarez said.

"Moving on to the next stage only depends on us. It's a huge effort on our side. But as long as we make this effort, we'll be there."

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Costa rica football team / Qatar World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

13h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

12h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

14h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

3h | Videos
How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

3h | Videos
Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

5h | Videos
Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court