'Very disappointed with the way we batted today': Mahmudullah laments abysmal batting performance

Minister Dhaka succumbed to their third defeat out of four matches and are currently at the bottom of the table. The toss turned out to be vital and the experienced bowling line-up of Dhaka faltered against Sylhet Sunrisers batting first. Dhaka skipper Mahmudullah said that there was no demon on the pitch and they should have batted much better.

"The wicket was good today. I don't have anything to say about the wicket," said Mahmudullah. "The way we batted was extremely frustrating. We didn't start well and didn't build any big partnership in the middle. None of the batters put on a good effort. It was frustrating."

Dhaka's Mashrafe Mortaza picked up two wickets on his return to competitive cricket after more than a year. Mahmudullah said that his effort was inspiring.

"I think it was very inspiring. He worked very hard on his fitness and skills for his comeback after a year or so. He picked up two wickets. But overall as a team, we could not play well."

Mahmudullah urged the batters to take more responsibility in the upcoming matches since they are not in a great position. "I am very disappointed with the team's performance. We had to win this match to be in a good position in the points table. We have now to regroup and the batters have to take more responsibility," Mahmudullah concluded.