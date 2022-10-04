Verstappen shows his frustration even with one hand on title

Max Verstappen may be only days away from celebrating his second Formula One title but he still showed his frustration after enduring one of his worst races of the year in Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix.

The Dutchman finished seventh in a race won by Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, the only drivers other than runaway leader Verstappen still mathematically in the title hunt.

While the 25-year-old Verstappen had always expected sealing the championship in Singapore with five races to spare would be a tough task, a Sunday evening slog into the minor points was certainly not part of the script.

"We are still 104 (points) in the lead, but it is just a very frustrating weekend," said Verstappen, who will be crowned 2022 champion in Japan next weekend if he stretches his advantage to 112 points.

"I can, of course, say it doesn't matter, we have five races left and we have a big lead, but I want to have a good weekend every single time and we had a really terrible weekend."

Verstappen, the winner of 11 races this year, opened the campaign with two retirements from the first three rounds - the only two times he has failed to finish this season.

Singapore, round 17 of 22, was only the second time he had crossed the line outside the top three.

He also finished seventh at the British Grand Prix in July after debris damaged his car and cost him performance.