Vaughan among high-profile former England cricketers charged in Yorkshire racism row

Hindustan Times
16 June, 2022, 11:00 am
The ECB did not name any of the people involved in a statement issued on Wednesday but English daily The MailPlus reported some of the high-profile names included former England captain Vaughan, Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan, Gary Ballance and former head coach Andrew Gale.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club and a number of noted former England cricketers including Michael Vaughan were charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board after the governing body's investigation into alleged racism at the club. The ECB did not name any of the people involved in a statement issued on Wednesday but English daily The MailPlus reported some of the high-profile names included former England captain Vaughan, Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan, Gary Ballance and former head coach Andrew Gale

The ECB's investigation followed allegations of racism made by former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq, who alleged racial discrimination at the cricket club in September 2020. The ECB said it had carried out a "thorough and complex" investigation to establish the grounds for the charges against both the county and the individuals involved.

"Yorkshire County Cricket Club and a number of individuals have today been charged following an ECB investigation into racism and other allegations at the club and its handling of those allegations," ECB said in a statement.

None of the cricketers booked on non-criminal charges is actively playing cricket but they could be barred from entering grounds if found guilty said the report.

"Sanctions available to the CDC include: a caution on future conduct; a reprimand; an unlimited fine; playing bans; suspension of selection eligibility for matches; suspension or termination of registration; and completion of education programmes. But Sportsmail understands potential punishment could extend to denial of entrance to grounds for those found guilty," the report added.

The charges arise from alleged breaches of ECB Directive 3.3 (conduct which is improper or which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer into disrepute) and the ECB Anti-Discrimination Code. An independent panel of the Cricket Discipline Commission will hear the cases in due course."

The ECB said the allegations cover a "significant period of time" and a number of witnesses and other individuals have come forward to share their own experiences and accusations.

"In matters of this nature, our normal practice is not to identify individuals charged at this stage. This decision is taken on a case-by-case basis," it said, adding that the hearing in the case is expected to take place in September or October this year.

In response to the ECB's charges, Yorkshire said it is reviewing them and will cooperate with the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC).

"For clarity, YCCC notes that the allegations relate to charges as far back as 2004 up until 2021 and the Club will need the cooperation of those in position during this time in order to fully consider and respond to the matters raised," the club said.

Rafiq issued a statement to say he welcomed the ECB announcement and is looking forward to getting closure on the matter.

"This has been another gruelling but unfortunately necessary process. It has been a long two years since I went public about my experiences, but I hope this all means that no young player ever goes through such pain and alienation again."My preference would be for this hearing to take place publicly, but I am hopeful that we are at least nearing a point where there will be some sense of closure for my family and me," he said.

In September 2020, Rafiq alleged "institutional racism" at Yorkshire had left him close to taking his own life. The club launched "a formal investigation" in response and an independent panel upheld some of the allegations.

The 31-year-old former cricketer also went on to give testimony to the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee about his experience at the club across two spells between 2008 and 2014 and 2016 to 2018.

