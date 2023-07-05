Varma, Jaiswal in India squad for West Indies T20Is

Youngsters Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have broken into India's squad for the five-match T20I series against West Indies starting on 3 August.

Ajit Agarkar, BCCI's newly-appointed chairman of selectors hasn't rung in too many chances in the Hardik Pandya-led T20I set-up barring giving Varma his maiden India call-up.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal, after getting selected in the Test and ODI squads earlier, completed a trifecta by making it in the 20-overs set-up. There is still no place for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – on expected lines – as India attempt to make a transitional shift, starting with the T20Is given the World Cup in mind next year.

The squad, brimming with young talent, features Suryakumar Yadav as Hardik's deputy and includes several names who missed the New Zealand series earlier this year. Avesh Khan returns from injury, Sanju Samson is back and so is leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Among those to have missed the cut are Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar and Prithvi Shaw. Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has hung on to his place although it remains to be seen whether he gets a game in any of the five matches held across Trinidad, Guyana and Lauderhill, Florida.

India's T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.