Varma, Jaiswal in India squad for West Indies T20Is

Sports

Hindustan Times
05 July, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 10:03 pm

Related News

Varma, Jaiswal in India squad for West Indies T20Is

Among those to have missed the cut are Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar and Prithvi Shaw. Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has hung on to his place although it remains to be seen whether he gets a game in any of the five matches held across Trinidad, Guyana and Lauderhill, Florida.

Hindustan Times
05 July, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 10:03 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Youngsters Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have broken into India's squad for the five-match T20I series against West Indies starting on 3 August. 

Ajit Agarkar, BCCI's newly-appointed chairman of selectors hasn't rung in too many chances in the Hardik Pandya-led T20I set-up barring giving Varma his maiden India call-up. 

Meanwhile, Jaiswal, after getting selected in the Test and ODI squads earlier, completed a trifecta by making it in the 20-overs set-up. There is still no place for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – on expected lines – as India attempt to make a transitional shift, starting with the T20Is given the World Cup in mind next year.

The squad, brimming with young talent, features Suryakumar Yadav as Hardik's deputy and includes several names who missed the New Zealand series earlier this year. Avesh Khan returns from injury, Sanju Samson is back and so is leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. 

Among those to have missed the cut are Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar and Prithvi Shaw. Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has hung on to his place although it remains to be seen whether he gets a game in any of the five matches held across Trinidad, Guyana and Lauderhill, Florida.

India's T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Cricket

Tilak Varma / Yashasvi Jaiswal / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

11h | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

1d | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ready for a PhD?

Ready for a PhD?

5h | TBS Career
Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

3h | TBS World
Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

1d | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

13h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

3
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake