VAR does not rule out Tchuameni goal despite Saka being fouled in the lead up

Sports

TBS Report
11 December, 2022, 02:00 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 02:06 am

Related News

VAR does not rule out Tchuameni goal despite Saka being fouled in the lead up

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was seemingly fouled in the build-up to Les Bleus' opening goal but VAR did not rule the strike out.

TBS Report
11 December, 2022, 02:00 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 02:06 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England players argued with the referee after Aurelien Tchouameni opened the scoring for France in the World Cup quarter-final clash in Qatar.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was seemingly fouled in the build-up to Les Bleus' opening goal but VAR did not rule the strike out.

Gareth Southgate and Didier Deschamps both named an unchanged team with both teams hoping to reach the semi-finals of the tournament. The Three Lions have reached a semi-final and final in their last two major international tournament campaigns.

England started the match well but themselves a goal down in the 17th minute following Tchouameni's strike from distance. Harry Kane had a good shout for a penalty kick but VAR deemed that there was not enough contact for the referee to award a spot kick to England.

Former referee Peter Walton has explained why VAR did not rule out France's goal after Saka was fouled in the build-up to Tchouameni's opener. Speaking on ITV's coverage of the match, Walton said: "They [VAR] could've went back and looked at it, in fact I think they did because it was the same attacking phase of play that France won the ball to the goal being scored.

"The issue is, was it a foul? I don't think it was because he's gone down very easily on the slightest of touches.

"We've not actually seen the replays. But that's my opinion, he's gone down too easily for the VAR to say he made a clear and obvious error."

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

VAR / Bukayo Saka / Aurelien Tchouameni / England Football Team / France Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Honouring Human Rights Day: A shared responsibility to protect universal freedoms

16h | Thoughts
A male Emerald Dove. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Emerald Dove: 'Why would you leave me, sweet bird! why?'

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Ending the austerity pandemic

10h | Panorama
A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

5h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine War in summary

Ukraine War in summary

6h | TBS World
One favorite will go home

One favorite will go home

6h | TBS SPORTS
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 7

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 7

7h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1