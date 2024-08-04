Vandersay's magic spells doom for India in 2nd ODI as Sri Lanka triumph

Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay delivered a mesmerising six-wicket haul, snatching victory from India's grasp despite a fiery half-century from Rohit Sharma, as Sri Lanka clinched a stirring 32-run win in the second ODI on Sunday.

India, tasked with chasing a target of 241 on a spin-friendly pitch, were bundled out for 208 in 42.2 overs. Vandersay's stunning figures of six for 33 dismantled the Indian batting line-up.

Skipper Rohit Sharma seemed poised to lead India to victory, bludgeoning the Sri Lankan bowlers en route to his brisk 64 off 44 deliveries. Rohit's aggressive approach saw him cutting, sweeping, and pulling spinners Dunith Wellalage and Akila Dananjaya, as well as pacer Asitha Fernando, to all corners of the ground. Alongside a composed Shubman Gill, India surged to 97 for no loss in just 13.3 overs.

However, Rohit's dismissal via a reverse sweep off Vandersay, brilliantly caught by a diving Pathum Nissanka, triggered a dramatic collapse. India's commanding 97 for one swiftly deteriorated to 116 for two in 17.1 overs, and then to a precarious 116 for three just four balls later.

The wickets kept tumbling, with India reduced to 123 for four, 133 for five, and eventually 147 for six. Vandersay orchestrated this carnage, taking six wickets for 50 runs in a span of 10 overs. Gill edged a delivery to Kamindu Mendis at first slip, Shivam Dube was undone by a leg-break, Virat Kohli misread a googly, and Shreyas Iyer fell to a slider. Dube, Kohli, and Iyer were all adjudged leg before, showcasing the indecision in their footwork and mindset.

KL Rahul's brief stay ended after just two balls as he dragged Vandersay's delivery onto his stumps. Axar Patel attempted to salvage the innings, adding 38 runs for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar, but their resistance was short-lived. Axar's aggressive approach yielded 14 runs off Charith Asalanka's over and a six off Dananjaya, but he eventually returned a catch to Asalanka, sealing India's fate.

Earlier, the Indian spinners, led by Washington Sundar, applied significant pressure on the Sri Lankan batsmen. However, the hosts managed to post a competitive 240 for nine, thanks to a late-order resurgence. Washington and Kuldeep Yadav bowled with precision, but a crucial 72-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Wellalage and Kamindu Mendis provided some much-needed stability.

Mohammed Siraj gave India an early breakthrough by dismissing Pathum Nissanka, caught behind by Rahul. Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis then added 74 for the second wicket, taking advantage of the new ball. However, the introduction of the spinners stifled the run rate, forcing the batsmen to play cautiously.

Washington's disciplined bowling accounted for Fernando and Mendis, the latter falling to a leg before decision after an attempted sweep. Charith Asalanka resisted briefly but eventually fell to Washington's guile. At 136 for six, Sri Lanka appeared in trouble, but Wellalage's aggressive strokeplay, including sixes off Axar and Siraj, provided some impetus. Kamindu, who was dropped on nine by Dube, supported Wellalage well before Kuldeep dismissed the latter.

Despite a less-than-ideal finish from the Indian bowlers, who conceded 44 runs in the last five overs, Sri Lanka's total proved just enough. Vandersay's spell ensured that the visitors' late-order fightback did not go in vain, as he spun his side to a memorable victory.