Van Nistelrooy returns to Man United as assistant to Ten Hag

Sports

Reuters
11 July, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 11:01 pm

Related News

Van Nistelrooy returns to Man United as assistant to Ten Hag

Rene Hake was also hired in an assistant role to complete an all-Dutch managerial team.

Reuters
11 July, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 11:01 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester United have appointed their former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy as an assistant to manager Erik ten Hag in another move they hope will restore the record 20-times English champions to former glories.

Rene Hake was also hired in an assistant role to complete an all-Dutch managerial team.
Ten Hag has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2026 despite a poor season in which United finished eighth in the standings.

"Now is a good time to refresh the coaching team as we look to build on the achievements of the past two years and push to the next level," Ten Hag said in a statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The 48-year-old Van Nistelrooy scored 95 goals in 150 Premier League appearances for United between 2001 and 2006 and is the team's top Champions League scorer with 35 goals. He netted 35 goals in 70 appearances for the Netherlands.

Van Nistelrooy guided PSV Eindhoven to a second-place finish in the Eredivisie and a Dutch Cup triumph in 2022-23.

"Together with Erik, we are working to strengthen all areas of our men's first-team operations, and refreshing the coaching staff is an important part of that," United's sporting director Dan Ashworth said.

"It's a particular pleasure to welcome Ruud back to the club where he enjoyed so much success as a player, and I know that he and Rene will help reinforce the winning mentality and high standards we are aiming for."
 

Hake has coached a number of teams in the Netherlands for the past 20 years. Mitchell van der Gaag and Benni McCarthy have both left the Old Trafford coaching staff.
United's Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek has completed a permanent move to Spanish Liga club Girona.

Football

Premier League / manchester united

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mesmerising island state of Tasmania. Photo: Collected

4 ‘cool’ destinations for a hot summer holiday

12h | Explorer
The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny: But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny: But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

1d | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

2h | Videos
China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

1h | Videos
Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

4h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

4h | Videos