Van Beek blitz takes Netherlands to 229 against Bangladesh after Edwards fifty

Bangladesh kept the Netherlands to 229 in the first innings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in their sixth match in the ongoing World Cup.

It was a pitch tailor-made for Bangladesh's slow bowlers and in particular Mustafizur Rahman, who has quite a few types of slower balls up his sleeve.

All the bowlers, except for Mehidy Hasan Miraz, were among the wickets.

The Netherlands rode on Scott Edwards' 15th ODI half-century. The right-handed batter now has more fifty-plus scores than anybody else in Dutch cricket history. He broke the record of Ryan Ten Doeschate who has 14.

A superb player of spin, Edwards dealt with the fast bowlers well too after coming out to bat at number six. He had luck on his side too as he was dropped twice on zero, by Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim, off Mustafizur Rahman in the same over.

It was Mustafizur in the end who got Edwards, but not before a vital 78-run stand with Sybrand Engelbrecht (35).

The Dutch had a difficult start, losing openers Vikramjit Singh (3) and Max O'Dowd (0) to Taskin and Shoriful early.

Wesley Barresi, into the side in place of Teja Nidamanuru, responded for them, but missing out on a half-century. He was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman for a stroke-filled 41 off 41 balls.

Colin Ackermann and Bas de Leede, two mainstays of the batting line-up, did not look comfortable in the middle and got out cheaply.

Skipper Edwards built a strong partnership with Sybrand Engelbrecht for the sixth wicket to take the Netherlands to a respectable total.