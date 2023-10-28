Van Beek blitz takes Netherlands to 229 against Bangladesh after Edwards fifty

Sports

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 06:18 pm

Related News

Van Beek blitz takes Netherlands to 229 against Bangladesh after Edwards fifty

It was a pitch tailor-made for Bangladesh's slow bowlers and in particular Mustafizur Rahman, who has quite a few types of slower balls up his sleeve.

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 06:18 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh kept the Netherlands to 229 in the first innings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in their sixth match in the ongoing World Cup.

It was a pitch tailor-made for Bangladesh's slow bowlers and in particular Mustafizur Rahman, who has quite a few types of slower balls up his sleeve.

All the bowlers, except for Mehidy Hasan Miraz, were among the wickets. 

The Netherlands rode on Scott Edwards' 15th ODI half-century. The right-handed batter now has more fifty-plus scores than anybody else in Dutch cricket history. He broke the record of Ryan Ten Doeschate who has 14.

A superb player of spin, Edwards dealt with the fast bowlers well too after coming out to bat at number six. He had luck on his side too as he was dropped twice on zero, by Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim, off Mustafizur Rahman in the same over.

It was Mustafizur in the end who got Edwards, but not before a vital 78-run stand with Sybrand Engelbrecht (35).

The Dutch had a difficult start, losing openers Vikramjit Singh (3) and Max O'Dowd (0) to Taskin and Shoriful early.

Wesley Barresi, into the side in place of Teja Nidamanuru, responded for them, but missing out on a half-century. He was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman for a stroke-filled 41 off 41 balls. 

Colin Ackermann and Bas de Leede, two mainstays of the batting line-up, did not look comfortable in the middle and got out cheaply.

Skipper Edwards built a strong partnership with Sybrand Engelbrecht for the sixth wicket to take the Netherlands to a respectable total.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Bangladesh Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023 / The Netherlands Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

9h | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

9h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

9h | Panorama
The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

19h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The common mistakes in stock trading

The common mistakes in stock trading

6h | TBS Markets
Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

20h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World