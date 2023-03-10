Usman Khawaja goes past Smith, Border, Hayden in single innings for incredible Australian record vs India

Sports

Hindustan Times
10 March, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 07:53 pm

Related News

Usman Khawaja goes past Smith, Border, Hayden in single innings for incredible Australian record vs India

Usman Khawaja rewrote the record books as he went past some of the greats of the game to create a big Australian record in India.

Hindustan Times
10 March, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2023, 07:53 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Australia's star batter Usman Khawaja produced a stellar batting display in the first innings of the fourth Test against India.

Khawaja reached his century on Day 1 of the Ahmedabad Test, holding one end steady as he ended the day unbeaten on 104.

In the morning of Day 2, Khawaja continued from where he left as he eventually reached his 150, and as soon as the Australian opener played his 393rd ball of the innings, Khawaja registered himself in the record books.

The 36-year-old batter made the record for most balls faced in a single innings by an Australian batter on Indian soil, going past former Australian batter Graham Yallop, who had recorded the feat in 1979 during a Test at the Eden Gardens.

En route the same knock, Khawaja also went past fellow teammate and captain Steve Smith, as well as former skipper Allan Border.

Here's the list of Australian batters with the most balls faced in a single innings:

  • Usman Khawaja - 413* (Ahmedabad 2023)
  • Graham Yallop - 392 (Eden Gardens, 1979)
  • Steve Smith - 361 (Ranchi, 2017)
  • Allan Border - 360 (Chennai, 1979)
  • Shane Watson - 338 (Mohali, 2010)

Before his century knock, Khawaja had hit two half-centuries in the ongoing series against India, and has been the most consistent batter for the visitors.

Khawaja played a crucial role in Australia's win in the Indore Test, as he scored an important half-century (60) in the first innings that aided the visitors to a strong 88-run lead over India.

Earlier in the fourth Test, Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith had won the toss and opted to bat at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

Australia lost only four wickets on the first day, scoring 255; in addition to Khawaja's century, Cameron Green had also remained unbeaten on 49 on Day 1.

Green eventually reached his maiden century during the second session the next day, as Australia crossed the 400-run mark for the first time in the series.

Cricket

Usman Khawaja / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zafar’s Toyota Starlet GT Turbo (left) and Emon’s Toyota Celica GT-Four (right) at a bridge near Nabiganj.

Should you consider taking a sports car on a road trip?

10h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Why Kolkata publishers deserve a place in Bangladeshi book fairs

10h | Interviews
Sketch: TBS

The business case for women's climate leadership

9h | Panorama
MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

MommyKidz: Brings solutions for unspoken challenges during pregnancy, postpartum and parenthood

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

53m | TBS Entertainment
Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

21h | TBS World
Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

Which new truth Raihan Rafi told now in “FRIDAY”?

22h | TBS Entertainment
Christmas Island Red Crab Migration

Christmas Island Red Crab Migration

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway