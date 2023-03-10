Usman Khawaja goes past Smith, Border, Hayden in single innings for incredible Australian record vs India

Australia's star batter Usman Khawaja produced a stellar batting display in the first innings of the fourth Test against India.

Khawaja reached his century on Day 1 of the Ahmedabad Test, holding one end steady as he ended the day unbeaten on 104.

In the morning of Day 2, Khawaja continued from where he left as he eventually reached his 150, and as soon as the Australian opener played his 393rd ball of the innings, Khawaja registered himself in the record books.

The 36-year-old batter made the record for most balls faced in a single innings by an Australian batter on Indian soil, going past former Australian batter Graham Yallop, who had recorded the feat in 1979 during a Test at the Eden Gardens.

En route the same knock, Khawaja also went past fellow teammate and captain Steve Smith, as well as former skipper Allan Border.

Here's the list of Australian batters with the most balls faced in a single innings:

Usman Khawaja - 413* (Ahmedabad 2023)

Graham Yallop - 392 (Eden Gardens, 1979)

Steve Smith - 361 (Ranchi, 2017)

Allan Border - 360 (Chennai, 1979)

Shane Watson - 338 (Mohali, 2010)

Before his century knock, Khawaja had hit two half-centuries in the ongoing series against India, and has been the most consistent batter for the visitors.

Khawaja played a crucial role in Australia's win in the Indore Test, as he scored an important half-century (60) in the first innings that aided the visitors to a strong 88-run lead over India.

Earlier in the fourth Test, Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith had won the toss and opted to bat at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

Australia lost only four wickets on the first day, scoring 255; in addition to Khawaja's century, Cameron Green had also remained unbeaten on 49 on Day 1.

Green eventually reached his maiden century during the second session the next day, as Australia crossed the 400-run mark for the first time in the series.