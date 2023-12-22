Usman Khawaja to contest ICC's reprimand over black armband

Sports

Reuters
22 December, 2023, 07:00 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 07:04 am

Related News

Usman Khawaja to contest ICC's reprimand over black armband

Khawaja told reporters he would take up the reprimand with the ICC and only wanted consistency in the application of its rules.

Reuters
22 December, 2023, 07:00 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 07:04 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Australia's Usman Khawaja said on Friday the black armband he wore in the test match against Pakistan was for a "personal bereavement" and he would contest the International Cricket Council's (ICC) reprimand.

The opener was reprimanded by cricket's global governing body on Thursday for wearing the armband during the 360-run win over Pakistan in Perth.

That came after he was prevented by ICC rules for wearing boots with the messages "Freedom is a human right" and "All lives are equal" in the colours of the Palestinian flag for the match at Perth Stadium.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Khawaja told reporters he would take up the reprimand with the ICC and only wanted consistency in the application of its rules.

"I told them it was for a personal bereavement. I never ever stated it was for anything else. The shoes were a different matter, I'm happy to say that," he said.

"But the armband (decision) made no sense to me.

"I respect ... the ICC and the rules and regulations they have.

"I just asked - and will be asking them and contesting that they make it fair and equitable for everyone and they have consistency in how they officiate. That's all I ask for."

An ICC spokesman on Thursday said Khawaja had displayed a "personal message" in the match against Pakistan without seeking prior approval from Cricket Australia (CA) and the ICC to display it, as required by regulations.

Khawaja said players had displayed personal messages during matches in the past without seeking approval from the ICC and not been sanctioned.

"Guys have put stickers on their bats, names on their shoes and all sorts of things in the past without ICC approval and never been reprimanded," said Khawaja, adding he would not be wearing the armband again.

"From my point of view, that consistency hasn't been done yet."

Top News / Cricket

Usman Khawaja / icc

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

15h | Features
Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

20h | Explorer
TBS Illustration

IMF Targets: To avoid debt distress, our financing must come from long-term and least-cost sources

1d | Panorama
Resin rings are Cedars Hazel.Co&#039;s best-selling item, and they have sold more than 500 units 50 far, F010. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to set your business apart when selling the same product

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

9h | TBS Stories
Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

10h | TBS SPORTS
Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

12h | TBS Stories
Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

13h | TBS Stories