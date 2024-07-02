USA crash out of Copa America as Uruguay, Panama advance

AFP
02 July, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 09:31 am

Team USA, who suffered an upset 2-1 defeat to Panama last Thursday, went into Monday's final Group C game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City needing to match or better Panama's result against Bolivia to advance.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The United States crashed out of the Copa America on Monday after a 1-0 defeat to Uruguay, as Panama sealed their place in the quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Bolivia.

Team USA, who suffered an upset 2-1 defeat to Panama last Thursday, went into Monday's final Group C game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City needing to match or better Panama's result against Bolivia to advance.

But US coach Gregg Berhalter's side never looked like doing enough to seriously threaten a well-drilled Uruguay outfit who advance to the last eight as group winners.

