USA crash out of Copa America as Uruguay, Panama advance

The United States crashed out of the Copa America on Monday after a 1-0 defeat to Uruguay, as Panama sealed their place in the quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Bolivia.

Team USA, who suffered an upset 2-1 defeat to Panama last Thursday, went into Monday's final Group C game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City needing to match or better Panama's result against Bolivia to advance.

But US coach Gregg Berhalter's side never looked like doing enough to seriously threaten a well-drilled Uruguay outfit who advance to the last eight as group winners.