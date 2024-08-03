US set world record in 4x400m mixed relay

The United States broke their own world record in the 4x400 mixed relay in the opening heats at the Paris Olympics on Friday, crossing the line in three minutes 7.41 seconds.T

They set the previous mark of 3:08.80 at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

The U.S. led midway through the second lap in a text book performance, overcoming a fast field in the opening heat in which four national records were broken on top of the world mark.

"I've gotten quite a few practices in over the last few days and we've just gotten better," said Shamier Little, who ran the second leg for the Americans. "We've got great chemistry."

The French team were willed across the finish by a partisan home crowd, as they held off Belgium (3:10.74) and Jamaica (3:11.06) to finish second in 3:10.60 in the rarely contested event.

The crowd had to be shushed as they chanted for the French team on the first day of the athletics programme at the Stade de France and they broke into a loud roar as France took a slender lead.

Little pulled ahead for the U.S., however, and Bryce Deadmon extended the lead.

The Americans were eager to avoid the drama of three years ago , when they were disqualified from the Olympic final – and later reinstated due to an official's error – before eventually claiming bronze.

Kaylyn Brown was all business through the final lap, however, crossing the finish line on her own and the Paris crowd willed Amandine Brossier over the line in a thrilling finish down the final straight.

In the second heat, Britain advanced in a national record time of 3:10.61 and the Netherlands also qualified.

The Dutch will be hungry for redemption after their performance at the World Championships last year, where Femke Bol nearly brought home the gold but fell five metres from the line, hitting her head and dropping the baton.

The 4x400 mixed relay final is set for Saturday.

Paris Olympics 2024 / Sprint / World Record

