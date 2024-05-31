Uruguay's Cavani retires from international duty

Sports

Reuters
31 May, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 11:08 am

Related News

Uruguay's Cavani retires from international duty

A 2011 Copa America winner, the 37-year-old Cavani is Uruguay's second-most capped player (136) and second highest scorer (58) behind Luis Suarez, having made his debut in a 2-2 draw with Colombia in a friendly in February 2008.

Reuters
31 May, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 11:08 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Uruguay's Boca Juniors striker Edinson Cavani announced his retirement from international football on Thursday.

A 2011 Copa America winner, the 37-year-old Cavani is Uruguay's second-most capped player (136) and second highest scorer (58) behind Luis Suarez, having made his debut in a 2-2 draw with Colombia in a friendly in February 2008.

"They were undoubtedly many precious years, I would have a thousand things to say, tell and remember, but today I want to dedicate myself to this new stage of my career and give everything where I have to be," Cavani wrote on Instagram.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Today I decide to take a step aside, but I will always follow you with a beating heart, like when I used to go out on the pitch wearing this beautiful shirt."

At club level Cavani won six Ligue 1 titles and five French Cups with Paris St Germain between 2014 and 2020. He scored 200 goals in all competitions for the Parisian club.

Cavani also played for Napoli, winning the 2011-12 Coppa Italia, and Manchester United. He joined Boca Juniors in July 2023 after parting ways with LaLiga side Valencia.

Football

Uruguay Football Team / Edinson Cavani / Copa America / Copa america 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

3h | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

Now | Mode
Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

12h | Videos
Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

15h | Videos
Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

14h | Videos
Multiple records can be broken in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Multiple records can be broken in the 2024 T20 World Cup

13h | Videos