Uruguay coach Bielsa takes responsibility for Copa America exit

Sports

Reuters
11 July, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 03:15 pm

Related News

Uruguay coach Bielsa takes responsibility for Copa America exit

Jefferson Lerma scored the winner as 10-man Colombia claimed a 1-0 win over Uruguay at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina to progress to Sunday's final.

Reuters
11 July, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 03:15 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa said his side had more talent in their ranks than Colombia and therefore he should be the one taking responsibility for Wednesday's Copa America semifinal defeat.

Jefferson Lerma scored the winner as 10-man Colombia claimed a 1-0 win over Uruguay at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina to progress to Sunday's final.

Uruguay, 15-times champions, had been one of the pre-tournament favourites and beat hosts United States and five-times World Cup champions Brazil en route to the last four.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Uruguay was in a clear condition to win this match if you assess the individual talent in each squad," Bielsa told reporters.

"I manage the team that, in my opinion, had the stronger individual talent vis-à-vis the opponent, and we weren't able to make the difference that I thought we were going to make if you compared both formations.

"I am personally liable for not achieving the result, despite having these players that were capable of being superior than the opponent.

"We were not able to seize our extra man advantage, and when a team wins with less individual talent, logically, the manager that is coaching the weaker team shows that he is superior than the coach that had the best players."

Uruguay had a number of chances to score in the first half but struggled to create opportunities after Colombia's Daniel Munoz was sent off just before halftime.

"The first half, even if we didn't dominate possession, it was very even, and we should have made the difference. With one man down in the second half for Colombia, the match was completely interrupted," Bielsa said.

"It was constantly start and stop. We should have created more chances and caused damage to the opponent. In the last minutes, they could have scored because they had clear chances.

"But we tried every possible way, every possible path."

After the match, Uruguay players clashed with Colombia fans in the stands, and governing body CONMEBOL has opened an investigation into the incident.

Uruguay next face Canada in the third-place playoff match on Saturday.

Football

Copa america 2024 / Uruguay Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mesmerising island state of Tasmania. Photo: Collected

4 ‘cool’ destinations for a hot summer holiday

4h | Explorer
The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny, But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny, But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

1d | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Weather update: Heavy rain forecast for 5 divisions in Bangladesh

Weather update: Heavy rain forecast for 5 divisions in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
The embassy in Dhaka will give free advice to students who want to study in the United States

The embassy in Dhaka will give free advice to students who want to study in the United States

2h | Videos
Samsung will launch upgraded Bixby this year

Samsung will launch upgraded Bixby this year

3h | Videos
Why did Israel allow the killing of its own citizens by deploying the Hannibal Directive?

Why did Israel allow the killing of its own citizens by deploying the Hannibal Directive?

6h | Videos