Uruguay, who finished the game with ten men after Nahitan Nandez was sent off in the 74th minute, will face Colombia in Charlotte, North Carolina, in their semi-final on Wednesday.

Uruguay beat Brazil on penalties to reach Copa America semi-finals

Uruguay beat Brazil on penalties (4-2) to reach the semi-finals of Copa America after their game ended goalless on Saturday.

Uruguay, who finished the game with ten men after Nahitan Nandez was sent off in the 74th minute, will face Colombia in Charlotte, North Carolina, in their semi-final on Wednesday.

The other semi-final, in New Jersey on Tuesday, sees world champions Argentina face surprise package Canada.

