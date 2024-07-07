Uruguay beat Brazil on penalties to reach Copa America semi-finals
Uruguay, who finished the game with ten men after Nahitan Nandez was sent off in the 74th minute, will face Colombia in Charlotte, North Carolina, in their semi-final on Wednesday.
Uruguay beat Brazil on penalties (4-2) to reach the semi-finals of Copa America after their game ended goalless on Saturday.
The other semi-final, in New Jersey on Tuesday, sees world champions Argentina face surprise package Canada.