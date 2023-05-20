Unopposed Durjoy, Debabrata re-elected to lead CWAB

Sports

TBS Report
20 May, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 06:20 pm

The AGM of CWAB was held at Mirpur Sher Bangla Cricket Stadium on Saturday. No one submitted their names to Commissioner Mahbub Anam after calling for nominations several times.

Naimur Rahman Durjoy and Debabrata Pal have been in charge of the Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) since 2014. President Durjoy, during the annual general meeting (AGM) of CWAB on Saturday, said he is ready to hand over the leadership to someone new. But no one was there to take their leadership, and now Durjoy and Debabrata have been re-elected to lead CWAB for the next four years. 

"No one is willing to take responsibility. Nobody wants to be the captain. It is unfortunate," Mahbub Anam said after failing to find a new leader. 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan Papon also invited candidates for these two posts from among the present and former cricketers present during his speech. No one responded to his call.

Later, BCB Director and Media Committee Chairman Tanveer Ahmed Tito, who was in the role of coordinator of the AGM, proposed the names of the previous two organizers - Naimur Rahman Durjoy and Debabrata Pal. Responding to Tanveer's call, the present cricketers raised their hands and Durjoy and Debabrata were elected again.

They will choose the remaining members of the committee within the next two months.

Cricket

cwab / Bangladesh Cricket Board

Comments

