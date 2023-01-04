'Unique' Ronaldo unveiled by Al Nassr

On Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo was officially unveiled by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club's superstar new signing, and he claimed he had rejected numerous offers from clubs in Europe and North America.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League in one of the sport's most unexpected transfers.

"I'm so proud to make this big decision in my life. In Europe, my work is done. I won everything and played for the most important clubs in Europe. This is a new challenge," Ronaldo said at a news conference before the unveiling.

"I'm a unique player. I broke all the records in Europe and I want to break some here too. This contract is unique because I'm a unique player, so that's normal."

For the first time in his legendary career, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and five-time Champions League champion will play football in a continent other than Europe.

With a reported annual salary of $200 million, Ronaldo is the highest-paid football player in history. He was scheduled to be introduced to fans later at the 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park in Riyadh, which will become his new home.

He stated that he declined offers from other teams around the world.

"Nobody knows this, but I had many opportunities in Europe, Brazil, Australia, America, Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me. I gave my word to this club," Ronaldo added. "I want to give a different vision of this country and football. This is why I took this opportunity."

Fans started arriving at the stadium in the early hours of the morning in preparation for Ronaldo's introduction, and the atmosphere was electric the entire game.

The 37-year-old Portugal international had his contract with United terminated in November after conducting an explosive TV interview in which he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club's owners, the Glazer family.

Al Nassr, the 18-time Saudi champions, made an offer to Ronaldo during the World Cup, which was held in Qatar in November and December. However, the deal was not confirmed until Dec. 30.

Ronaldo flew in to Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on Monday night, where he and his family were greeted by fans before undergoing medical tests at Mrsool Park on Tuesday.

The hugely ambitious transfer is expected to heap unprecedented focus on Saudi soccer ahead of a potential bid to stage the World Cup in 2030, as well as on Al Nassr, which is little known outside of Asia.