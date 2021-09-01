'Unfair for me to be part of the team' - Tamim opts out of T20 World Cup squad

Experienced batter Tamim Iqbal has announced through his social media handle that he won't be playing in the upcoming T20 World Cup in October.

Tamim posted a video on his official Facebook page that he made his decision clear to the Board President Nazmul Hassan Papon and the Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu stating that he has been out of this format for so long that he thinks he should be a part of the T20 WC side.

"I called Papon bhai and Nannu bhai this morning. I think I shouldn't be included in the upcoming T20 WC squad and I'm basically unavailable for the tournament," Tamim said.

Tamim had a few reasons behind this big decision and he explained it all in the 3-minute video.

"Game time is one of the biggest reasons. I haven't been playing in this format for some time now," he explained.

"Injury is another reason, but I don't think the injury will be an issue."

Tamim Iqbal last played a T20I back in March last year and missed 15-16 T20Is meantime.

"I've missed a handful number of matches in last year and a half. I think it'll be unfair to suddenly replace the players who've played in my position during this time and did pretty well," Tamim added.

"I would probably be in the squad, but I don't think it would be fair to them. They have had a better preparation than me."

The southpaw, however, made it clear that he is not retiring from this format of the game. He will continue to play in any franchise league that may come up and in the national side after the World Cup.

Tamim wished all the best for the team for the upcoming campaign and also requested the media to not ask him any more questions on this decision.

"A small request to the media - no phone calls, no WhatsApp messages. I've taken this decision and I'll stick to it. I explained it all here and I have nothing else to say regarding my decision. There is no controversy behind it," Tamim said.

Tamim Iqbal was the leading run-scorer of the previous edition of the ICC World T20. The southpaw scored 295 runs in six matches. Tamim became the first Bangladeshi to smash a hundred in T20Is in that tournament, scoring an unbeaten 103 against Oman.

Bangladesh will start their T20 World Cup Qualifiers campaign against Scotland. The match will be played at the Oman Cricket Academy ground in Muscat on October 17. The Tigers will face Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 19 and 21 respectively.